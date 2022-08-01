0622-Wedding02rgb.jpg

Max and Britt Contreras, owners of the Hacienda Doña Andrea. The Santa Fe County Commission voted last week to overturn a decision prohibiting weddings at the site. The approval will now allow the hacienda to host up to 12 events through November.

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican file photo

A vote last week by the Santa Fe County Commission will allow a Galisteo Basin-area bed and breakfast to continue holding weddings through November despite strong opposition from neighbors.

The commission’s move overturns a June decision by the county’s Planning Commission, which had prohibited Hacienda Doña Andrea from hosting any more weddings this year.

The approval will allow the hacienda to host up to 12 weddings between now and November — despite the facility being permitted to operate with only a maximum occupancy of 18 guests.

