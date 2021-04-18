Performance Santa Fe Executive and Artistic Director Chad Hilligus is leaving the nonprofit, which organizes and promotes performances at the Lensic Performing Arts Center, the Santa Fe Opera and other venues across town.
Hilligus has been with the organization since July 2019 and will stay on through June 18 before starting as CEO at The Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto, Calif.
In a news release, Performance Santa Fe board president Michael Brown said Hilligus managed to grow membership in the organization's annual fund by 250 percent.
"During his tenure, Hilligus successfully navigated the extraordinary impact of a global pandemic, leaving the organization in unprecedented financial sustainability," Brown said. "Under Chad’s thoughtful leadership, Performance Santa Fe effectively launched numerous artistic programs and advancement initiatives that have elevated the organization’s brand visibility to an international platform and broadened the organization’s donor base."
Performance Santa Fe said in the news release it aims to release its plans for the 2021-22 season later this spring.
