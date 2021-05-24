Three months after the departure of its executive director, the beleaguered New Mexico Public Employees Retirement Association is losing another high-level staffer.
Dominic Garcia, who has served as chief investment officer of the $17 billion pension fund for public employees for four years, is stepping down to pursue an unspecified professional opportunity, according to a news release.
His last day will be June 4.
Garcia did not return a message seeking comment Monday but said in a previously released statement it had been a “pleasure and honor” to serve the retirement system for eight years, including the last four as chief investment officer.
“Together, we achieved so much to ensure PERA has a sustainable and prosperous 21st century,” Garcia, who lives in Santa Fe, said in the statement.
His resignation comes amid ongoing turmoil within the agency’s 12-member board, which has been beset by infighting. In the latest drama, the board, which is responsible for a retirement fund for about 92,000 New Mexico state workers and retirees, has been unable to reach consensus over the election of a chairperson.
“The exodus of the executive director and now the chief investment officer is deeply concerning when one considers that the PERA oversees more than $17 billion of investments for more than 90,000 government workers and retirees,” said Fred Nathan, founder and executive director of the nonprofit policy think tank Think New Mexico, which pushed for legislation earlier this year to increase board members’ qualifications.
Acting board Chairman Francis Page acknowledged the board has had “some problems” in the past and said a bill introduced during the 60-day legislative session earlier this year created a deeper rift.
“Half the board supported it, and half of them didn’t support it,” he said.
Lawmakers considered legislation to increase board members’ qualifications. The proposed bill, which Think New Mexico helped craft, called for changing the board’s composition from an elected board to an appointed panel with at least six members with a background in investments, finance or pension fund administration. But the bill, part of an effort to professionalize the board, failed to gain traction.
Page said he’s confident that time and the ability for the board to hold in-person meetings will improve relationships among members. He said tensions can’t be resolved overnight but PERA has a strong backup team to lead it forward.
Greg Trujillo, who has been serving as the interim PERA executive director since Wayne Propst stepped down in February after nearly nine years, did not return a message seeking comment. But he said in a statement PERA’s members and staff have “benefited greatly” from Garcia’s contributions.
“PERA wishes Dominic nothing but the best and thanks him for his service,” Trujillo said about Garcia, a New Mexico native who worked as PERA’s deputy chief investment officer before joining the $100 billion State of Wisconsin Investment Board pension system, the only fully funded pension system in the country, and then returning to New Mexico in 2018.
Kristin Varela, PERA’s deputy chief investment officer, will fill in for Garcia on an interim basis.
While PERA doesn’t plan to advertise the chief investment officer position immediately, the agency hopes to fill the executive director position soon. The deadline to apply for the job is June 1. Though an advanced degree is preferred, the job requires a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university with major course work in management and technical disciplines related to pension management, according to the job posting.
