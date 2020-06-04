The board of trustees for New Mexico's public pension fund agreed Thursday to vote again on ending membership fees for a retiree group following a complaint the board violated the state's Open Meetings Act.
The Attorney General's Office is reviewing the complaint, which alleges the the Public Employees Retirement Association board ran afoul of state law by voting on an amendment to a proposal that was not included in a notice for the meeting May 28.
In a letter sent to Attorney General Hector Balderas' office Thursday, PERA board Chairman John Melia agreed the decision to stop collecting membership fees for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees is "void" because the proposal wasn't listed on the agenda before the meeting.
"I talked to staff and I absolutely agree that it was a violation — absolutely unintended," Melia said in a telephone interview.
The PERA board in a 7-5 vote approved a measure to stop deducting membership fees directly from members' pensions for two retirement groups: Retired Public Employees of New Mexico and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
Melia's acknowledgement comes after the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government filed a complaint to Balderas' office.
The agenda prior to last week's meeting gave notice of the proposal to end Retired Public Employees membership fees, but said nothing of ending fee collections for AFSCME. The latter was added to the proposal after some board members during the meeting questioned why trustees would stop collecting dues for one group and not the other, Melia said.
"It’s pretty plain when you look at the agenda, they acted on an item that was not on the agenda," said Melanie Majors, executive director for the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government.
The Attorney General's Office is reviewing the matter, spokesman Matt Baca said.
Melia, who voted in favor of the proposal, said some board members had called to end automatic deductions from members' pensions for Retired Public Employees because the association had sued the PERA board and was "spreading false information [and] lies" about legislation Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed this year that increases contributions from public workers to the pension system.
The organization had opposed the legislation, which was supported by Melia and by the PERA Executive Director Wayne Propst.
Melia said the group was attempting "to work against the hard work that we’ve been putting forward, making sure the PERA can provide retirement to all employees" but said the "idea behind [ending automatic fee deductions] was that we can’t be spending trust fund monies and resources for anything other than the best interest for our PERA members and the PERA fund."
PERA had automatically deducted $30 annual fees from Retired Public Employee members and $24 annually from AFSCME members for years. But Melia said in his five years on the board he was not aware until recently that Retired Public Employees was funded by automatic pension deductions.
Multiple members of the board said last week that ending the automatic fee deductions was retaliation for the lawsuit and for the group's opposition to Senate Bill 72, which Lujan Grisham signed into law in February.
The law is meant to ensure the state pension fund remains solvent, but it was opposed by retirement groups because it increases employee contributions to the fund.
Retired Public Employees Executive Director Miguel Gómez last week called the decision "retaliatory" and "un-American." He argued the decision was sparked by the group's opposition to Senate Bill 72 and its lawsuit against PERA.
Melia, who denied allegations of retaliation, acknowledged the group's opposition to the bill and the lawsuit prompted the original agenda item aimed at ending automatic fee deductions for Retired Public Employees of New Mexico.
“They started their own little thing working against what we were trying to do," Melia said. "I guess the relationship kind of soured at that point. I didn’t even know we had a relationship."
