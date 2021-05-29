The New Mexico Wildlife Center reopened to the public Saturday after the pandemic forced it to close.
For more than a year, the nonprofit in Española could not host educational tours for families, schools or anyone looking for a chance to see local wildlife up close, said Jessica Schlarbaum, the organization's site manager and volunteer coordinator.
Now that the center has reopened, "people are able to get up close to wildlife that they would never see up close in the wild and really gain an appreciation for the little behaviors that they see or the beauty of the individual," she said. "Our hope is that they will then go out and work on bringing that to other people and becoming responsible environmental stewards."
A total of 39 "animal ambassadors," including bobcats, a coyote, bald eagles and a variety of snakes, can be found at the center. Animal ambassadors are often unable to be released into the wild because of permanent injuries or adaptation to people, Schlarbaum said.
The center hopes to improve the emotional connections people have with wildlife through education and outreach.
The nonprofit has been trying to connect people with nature for over 30 years. As visitors return to the center, newly appointed Executive Director Matthew Miller hopes to draw new energy to the organization's efforts.
Miller joined the nonprofit a month ago after spending time in the Southeast developing outdoor education centers. He hopes to use his knowledge to help bring awareness and interest to the work of the wildlife center.
"I was looking at things that had to be conservation-related, had to have an educational conduit, and it had to have community service," Miller said. "I had to tick those three boxes, and the New Mexico Wildlife Center definitely ticks those boxes."
Saturday's reopening brought local visitors and families to see what the center has to offer. Some who had lived in the area for years were visiting the center for the first time.
Carrie Frias brought her three young children — Maceo, Ysabel and Emil — to the center to participate in a scavenger hunt.
"We haven't really done much since COVID," Frias said. "Just to get outdoors is great. We've lived here for six years and never been here."
While Frias' kids were off in search of bobcats, Doug and Laurie Larson were enjoying the day with their daughter. The three moved to Santa Fe six months ago and were looking for a way to see wildlife up close.
"We saw this [event] posted on Nextdoor," Doug Larson said. "We just moved here from Houston, Texas, and thought it would be a good idea to see what are the native animals in the area."
The center also functions as an animal hospital and rehabilitation area for injured wildlife, Schlarbaum said. Visitors have the opportunity to support the organization through volunteering, sponsorship or donations.
"We're here, we're open and we'd love to see folks stop in," Miller said.
