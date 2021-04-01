The pilgrimage to Chimayó has been canceled.
The devotion has not.
The Holy Week journey to El Santuario de Chimayó is taking place for a determined few, despite the pandemic-prompted decision by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe and state authorities to postpone the event for the second straight year.
Though the state Department of Transportation and state police are discouraging the walk — the usual monitoring of the roads leading to Chimayó and other safety provisions are not being provided this year at the level of years past — a few people have nonetheless decided to make the journey.
For Danielle Lovato, the trip is more than just a religious tradition she has practiced for nearly 10 years. After being diagnosed with breast cancer in January, she decided to make the walk from Nambé to Chimayó before every chemotherapy treatment.
"I decided that in order for me to get through this journey in this chapter in my life that I need to get my faith as strong as it can be," she said. "And I did one treatment, and before that one treatment we walked from the exact same place — and my treatment went well."
Lovato and her husband walked again Wednesday, the day before her second chemotherapy appointment. She said after a four-hour treatment Thursday she felt great and was able to play with her son, crediting it to her strong relationship with God.
"I believe it's the perfect time for people to reflect on God and how great he is," she said. "This pandemic was very scary, and here we are a year later and it's all thanks be to God."
Lovato isn't the only one making the journey as a way to show gratitude after the difficult year. Antoin Ballesteros, his wife and their three children decided to make the pilgrimage this year for the first time. Originally from Denver, the family came to show gratitude after the difficult year.
Ballesteros said in Spanish he had visited the site a few years ago and was happy to finally walk on Thursday. He and his wife emphasized it was an important religious experience for their family.
"In the pandemic, he's helped us a lot," said Ballesteros' wife, referring to God. She declined to give her first name, but added: "We didn't lose our jobs. We have our health. No one is sick, and everything is going well with us."
The family began their walk just a few miles from the santuario, starting from a parking lot off County Road 98 on a section of the High Road to Taos.
The santuario in March announced its closure for the weekend, starting on Good Friday. However, there will be services on Easter Sunday.
A spokeswoman for the state Department of Transportation said officials strongly discourage walking on high-traffic roadways.
"We do have some concern for those who choose to walk and have a patrol plan in place to address any potential concerns, including health," said New Mexico State Police Lt. Dusty Francisco. "There are no repercussions for those who complete the walk. However, the santuario chapels are closed to the public, and any infractions on or around the property will be addressed."
The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office will be patrolling highways and roadways during the Holy Week weekend, and also voiced concerns for walkers.
"Making the pilgrimage to El Santuario always poses hazardous risks to the walkers, those risks still remain for individuals deciding to proceed with the walk," said spokesman Juan Ríos.
