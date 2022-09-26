ALBUQUERQUE — After hearing directly about the pain and trauma Northern New Mexico residents suffered as a result of the largest wildfire in state history, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signaled Monday additional wildfire relief could be headed to the region through a short-term funding bill.

"Later in the day we'll be introducing our continuing resolution," she said after a roundtable discussion with residents of Mora and San Miguel counties, referring to legislation designed to avert a government shutdown.

"I was hoping it would be [introduced] by now," Pelosi said of the wildfire funding, "but it'll be by this evening, and at that time, we'll be happy to announce what is in the bill to be a very big start for what needs to be done to make people as whole as possible — never totally because you can't replace what you've lost in many respects, but you can build a better and new future, and that's what we owe you and that's what we're here to promise."

