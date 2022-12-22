It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and for many Santa Feans, that means the annual Christmas Eve Farolito Walk. Pedestrians will once again take over Canyon Road on Saturday for the walk’s second year since the coronavirus pandemic required revelers to remain in their vehicles.

But there are a few things people should know if they plan to be anywhere near the Farolito Walk on Christmas Eve:

Farolito Walk basics

Popular in the Community