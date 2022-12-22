It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and for many Santa Feans, that means the annual Christmas Eve Farolito Walk. Pedestrians will once again take over Canyon Road on Saturday for the walk’s second year since the coronavirus pandemic required revelers to remain in their vehicles.
But there are a few things people should know if they plan to be anywhere near the Farolito Walk on Christmas Eve:
Farolito Walk basics
This year’s walk will take place from 6 to 9 p.m., said Barbara Lopez, special events coordinator for the city’s Parks and Open Space Division. Thousands of walkers are expected to make the annual trek along Canyon Road, from Paseo de Peralta to East Palace Avenue.
Those planning to participate in the largely outdoor festivities — from first-timers to seasoned walkers — should obey normal pedestrian traffic etiquette and prepare for chilly weather, said Santa Fe police Lt. Jose Gonzales.
“We ask that, when at all possible outside of the event area, pedestrians use the crosswalk, follow traffic signal directions, follow officer directions and, most importantly, dress warm. It is going to be cold,” he said.
Per the city’s policies, Lopez said, masks will not be required during the walk.
Road closures
Santa Fe officers will be limiting traffic on streets in a horseshoe shape around Canyon Road starting around 5 p.m. Christmas Eve, Gonzales said.
That means Acequia Madre will be closed from Camino Del Monte Sol to Paseo de Peralta; Paseo de Peralta will be closed from Old Santa Fe Trail to East Alameda Street; and East Alameda will be closed from Paseo de Peralta to Delgado Street, Lopez said. The portion of East Alameda south of the Santa Fe River as well as smaller thoroughfares within that horseshoe region will be closed as well.
“Of course, we will have police presence at all the road closures. There will be also barricades, cones [and] safety devices,” Gonzales said.
By about 5:45 p.m., the roads will be fully closed to vehicle traffic.
If people live inside the horseshoe, Gonzales recommends getting in or out of the area before 5:45 p.m. and carrying documentation proving your residency, such as a utility bill or identification card listing the address.
Vehicle parking on Canyon Road is also restricted on Christmas Eve. Starting around 4 p.m., Gonzales said public safety aides will be patrolling the area to get any vehicles parked on Canyon Road off the road by contacting vehicle owners or, if necessary, towing them.
Dogs not recommended
Although the walk is a dog-friendly event, it may be best to leave pets at home, agreed Lopez and Murad Kirdar, public information officer at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society.
“We understand at the Santa Fe animal shelter that pets are part of the family, and we all want to enjoy ourselves during the holidays, especially the Christmas Eve Walk,” Kirdar said. “But it’s always good to think about your animals first. ... To an animal, a farolito walk is just not a great thing, especially when there’s a bunch of other people doing it at nighttime.”
Typically, the crowds of people, other dogs and an unfamiliar environment leave dogs overstimulated, which can result in hyperactivity, reactivity or other potentially challenging behaviors, Kirdar said. For this reason, they’re not the best companions for the Farolito Walk.
Dogs should also not be left in vehicles during the Farolito Walk, Gonzales said. It’s not safe for pets to be locked in vehicles in extremely cold weather — and it’s against the law.
“We do get complaints about that at just about every special event that the city hosts or is host to — in particular, Spanish Market, Indian Market, Fiesta, Zozobra, all that stuff,” Gonzales said. “It is a violation of our ordinance, and the pet owner can be cited if their animal is found locked in a vehicle, especially if the temperatures are extremely hot or extremely cold.”
But there are ways to still include pets in those farolito photos without overstimulating a dog or locking it in a vehicle. One year, Kirdar brought his dog to the beginning of the Canyon Road walk — and snapped some photos at the trail’s first luminaria — before dropping his pooch back at home and enjoying the rest of the evening.
If a dog is perfectly at ease in crowds and around other dogs, Kirdar said it’s OK to bring them along. Just remember to keep dogs on a leash, ensure their collar includes contact information and pack a portable water bowl and dog poop bags.
Emergency services
In case of an emergency, a Santa Fe Fire Department ambulance will be stationed at Canyon Road and Paseo de Peralta, Gonzales said.
The police bike unit will also be patrolling Canyon Road.
Farolito Walk When: The annual celebration runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Where: Canyon Road. Admission: Free; no reservations are required. More information: farolitowalk.com. Transportation: The Santa Fe Trails bus line will offer free rides from the South Capitol Rail Runner Station off Cordova Road to the PERA Building parking lot off Old Santa Fe Trail and Paseo de Peralta starting at 5 p.m.