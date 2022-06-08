editor's pick Pedestrian killed on Santa Fe's south side The New Mexican Jun 8, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating the death of a 34-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night near Mutt Nelson and Barton roads on the city's south side.The man had died by the time officers arrived, the department said in a news release issued Wednesday.Initial reports indicate the man may have been intentionally lying in the roadway before he was struck around 9 p.m. Tuesday, the statement said.The department has not yet released the names of the slain man and the driver.The case remains under investigation.Police ask anyone who has information about the incident to call crash investigator John Garcia at 505-955-5691. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesSanta Fe proposes sanctioned homeless camp at midtown campusSanta Fe Police: 19-year-old's death was a homicideBiden plans visit to Santa Fe to discuss New Mexico's largest wildfireExperts: Increase in Santa Fe-area median income is double-edged swordNedra Matteucci Galleries moving to Canyon RoadA New Mexican revolt ended in violence and a changed territorySanta Fe couple making 2nd pilgrimage to Spanish holy site, plan to renew vowsPlan to build 80 homes near village of Agua Fría wins OK from Santa Fe Planning CommissionBox encasing obelisk's base likely to remain on Santa Fe Plaza through summerMendoza on track for another four years as Santa Fe County sheriff Images Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat Fidelity matters less in politics than in other businesses Magic Table Classic brownies — with a twist James Barron The almost NorthStars: Those who nearly earned top honors HOLY TRINITY OF FINANCE Making money and marriage work