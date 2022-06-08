The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating the death of a 34-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night near Mutt Nelson and Barton roads on the city's south side.

The man had died by the time officers arrived, the department said in a news release issued Wednesday.

Initial reports indicate the man may have been intentionally lying in the roadway before he was struck around 9 p.m. Tuesday, the statement said.

The department has not yet released the names of the slain man and the driver.

The case remains under investigation.

Police ask anyone who has information about the incident to call crash investigator John Garcia at 505-955-5691.

