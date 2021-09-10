Santa Fe police on Friday arrested and charged a man with an open count of murder in connection with a road rage incident on Rufina Street.
Eleazar Flores-Torres, 47, is also charged with aggravated battery, abuse of a child, accidents involving death or personal injuries, and duty to give information and render aid, police said.
Officers were dispatched around 5:10 p.m. to Rufina Street between Zafarano Drive and Richards Avenue for a crash involving a pedestrian.
When they arrived, they found a 32-year-old man had been struck by a vehicle. The victim later was pronounced dead at a hospital.
As of Friday night, police had yet to release the victim’s name.
Police continue to investigate, and anyone with information on the crash is urged to call Detective Luke Wakefield at 505-955-5406.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
There it is, the fourth death to vehicular violence in Santa Fe in two week. The fifth, if you count the mother bear also run down. This is insane. When will are elected leaders act? When will enforcement of traffic laws start? When will we change our streets, our policies, and our attitudes? Imagine four murders in Santa Fe every two weeks -- we'd have a murder tally higher than Albuquerque's. But we put up with it because it's "just cars". We don't have to though.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.