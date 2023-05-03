A pedestrian was killed in a fatal hit-and-run collision early Wednesday morning on St. Francis Drive, according to Santa Fe police.
Capt. Anthony Tapia said the crash happened at about 3:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes of St. Francis Drive, south of Sawmill Road near the Interstate 25 interchange. He said the pedestrian was transported to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center but died while receiving treatment.
"We're in the very early stages of the investigation. Everything is limited," Tapia said. "We don't even have a description of the vehicle at this point."
The captain said police would likely not release the victim's name Wednesday given the need to alert family members of the man's death.
Tapia said police are canvassing the area where the crash took place and have been searching for surveillance footage which may have captured the incident or its aftermath. He added, investigators spoke with people who were at the scene of the crash and who may have initially reported the incident, but he did not yet know whether they witnessed the collision.
All three northbound lanes on St. Francis Drive were closed during the initial investigation. Tapia said two of the lanes were reopened by about 6 a.m., while the third lane was shut down for some time longer as police waited for biohazard cleanup personnel.
Traffic investigators want to speak to anyone who may have seen the vehicle or the pedestrian just prior to the collision. If you have any information, please contact crash investigator Arthur Maes at 505-955-5685 or at ammaes@santafenm.gov.