A pedestrian was killed in a fatal hit-and-run collision early Wednesday morning on St. Francis Drive, according to Santa Fe police.

Capt. Anthony Tapia said the crash happened at about 3:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes of St. Francis Drive, south of Sawmill Road near the Interstate 25 interchange. He said the pedestrian was transported to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center but died while receiving treatment.

"We're in the very early stages of the investigation. Everything is limited," Tapia said. "We don't even have a description of the vehicle at this point."

