Pedestrian injured in early morning hit-and-run on Rufina Street The New Mexican May 10, 2022

Santa Fe police are asking for the public's help identifying a driver who struck a woman walking in the 2900 block of Rufina Street around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers responding to a report of the crash found a 46-year-old woman who had suffered serious injuries, according to a news release. They did not find the vehicle involved, which had fled the scene.

Investigators believe the vehicle that struck the woman was large, possibly a semitruck.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident or the suspected vehicle to call the crash investigator, Officer Arthur Maes, at 505-955-5685.

This case remains under active investigation. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available, the news release said.