A 43-year-old man from Tres Piedras was struck and killed Saturday while walking on a dark stretch of roadway near the Taos County community, New Mexico State Police announced Tuesday.
Destry Walsh was struck by a passing vehicle around 6 p.m. on U.S. 285. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Office of Medical Investigator, according to state police.
The driver, whose name was not released by state police, was uninjured, and alcohol did not appear to be a factor.
