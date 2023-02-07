Santa Fe police on Tuesday identified a woman who died following a hit-and-run Saturday night on St. Francis Drive.

Capt. Anthony Tapia said Bernadette Martinez, 58, of Santa Fe was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross St. Francis Drive between Cordova Road and Alta Vista Street. Tapia said Martinez was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for treatment but died from her injuries.

Police received reports of the crash about 8:20 p.m. Tapia said the driver who hit Martinez fled before first responders arrived.

