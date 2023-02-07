Santa Fe police on Tuesday identified a woman who died following a hit-and-run Saturday night on St. Francis Drive.
Capt. Anthony Tapia said Bernadette Martinez, 58, of Santa Fe was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross St. Francis Drive between Cordova Road and Alta Vista Street. Tapia said Martinez was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for treatment but died from her injuries.
Police received reports of the crash about 8:20 p.m. Tapia said the driver who hit Martinez fled before first responders arrived.
"Witnesses did inform the officers that the involved vehicle did stop, the driver did get out of the vehicle briefly but then fled," Tapia said.
Tapia added, witnesses provided police with details on the driver and the car but said he could not disclose any of it "until we make sure that the information we have is accurate."
The officer said investigators have not made a final determination on the cause of the the crash, and he hopes the driver will come forward and speak with police to provide answers.
"The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and crossing outside of a crosswalk," Tapia said, "but by the driver leaving the scene, it leaves a bunch of unanswered questions."
Police ask anyone with information related to the incident to call traffic investigator Patrick Pinson at 505-955-5694.