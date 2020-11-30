A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle late Thursday on Interstate 25 south of Santa Fe, New Mexico State Police said in a news release.
Brandon Cox, 46, of Georgetown, Texas, was walking northbound on I-25 when he was struck by a 2007 Ford driven by a 22-year-old man, according to state police.
At the time of the collision, Cox was wearing dark clothing and was walking in a dark area of the road, the agency said in the statement. Cox was pronounced dead at the scene by the state Office of the Medical Investigator.
Sate police did not name the uninjured driver, the statement said, adding alcohol did not appear to be a factor.
