A pedestrian was killed around 12:30 a.m. Friday after being hit by a car on N.M. 14 near Madrid, New Mexico State Police said in a news release.
Robert Maestas, 29, of Albuquerque was lying on the roadway about 10 miles south of Madrid when he was struck by a 1990 Mazda Miata traveling north, the release said. Maestas was pronounced dead at the scene.
State police said it was unclear why Maestas was lying in the roadway.
The 22-year-old woman who was driving and 29-year-old man in the car with her will not face charges, the agency added. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, and both the driver and passenger, who were uninjured, were wearing seat belts.
The incident remains under investigation, the news release stated.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.