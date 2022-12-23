020222XGR_1.JPG

Kurt Steinhaus speaks to the Senate Rules Committee on Feb. 2 at his confirmation hearing as public education secretary. On Thursday, he ordered all state Public Education Department employees working remotely to return to the office in 2023 despite the agency's lack of office space.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

Employees of the state Public Education Department received notice Tuesday of a plan for employees to return the office in 2023 — part of a bigger decision by state government to rescind a telework policy across the board, which has sparked pushback from labor groups.

Noting there isn't enough office space for the entire workforce, the plan outlined a phased-in approach and a rotating schedule starting in April. Half the employees would be in the Jerry Apodaca Education Building one week and telework the next.

"This will be in place until we have identified a second building for staff," interim Managing Director Seana Flanagan wrote in the notice to employees.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

Popular in the Community