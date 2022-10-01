A quarter century has passed since the day they escaped death, and Scott Sterritt and Robert Coleman remain astonished when they think about the implausible odds that fell in their favor.

The newspaper clippings and magazine articles detailing their unlikely rescue are slowly fading, but their memories of the plane crash are still vivid, their gratitude to their humble hero undying.

They could have easily perished in the middle of the Pecos Wilderness, severely burned after escaping the fiery wreckage of the small, twin-engine charter plane that Sterritt steered to an emergency landing after an engine failed over the Sangre de Cristo Mountains in the cool early morning of Sept. 28, 1997.

Lynn Bjorklund and her brother Eric Bjorklund stand by a trailhead in Los Alamos on Thursday afternoon. About 25 years ago on Sept. 28, 1997, a small plane crashed about 100 yards away from Bjorklund and her brother's campsite in the Pecos Wilderness. After tending to the pilot and passenger, Lynn, a decorated distance runner from Los Alamos who set the prep national record in cross country, ran three hours through the forest to her car to drive to a phone and call for help. She then directed a helicopter to the crash site. The plane pilot and passenger survived.
Robert Coleman smiles Wednesday in his home in Edgewood as he looks at a framed Runner's World article highlighting the heroics of Lynn Bjorklund, who ran 15 miles through the Pecos Wilderness from the site of a plane crash involving Coleman and pilot Scott Sterritt to call in rescue helicopters.
Scott Sterritt and wife Shannon were married for just three months before Sterritt was involved in a Sept. 28, 1997, plane crash over the Pecos Wilderness that resulted in burns to more than 10 percent of his body. 
Robert Coleman rests against a fallen tree, trying to soothe his injuries following a plane crash in the Pecos Wilderness on Sept. 28, 1997. Siblings Lynn and Eric Bjorklund were near the site of the crash and rendered assistance to Coleman and pilot Scott Sterritt, with Lynn Bjorklund running 15 miles to civilization to call in rescue helicopters.
Robert Coleman is visited by siblings Lynn and Eric Bjorklund at the University of New Mexico Hospital in October of 1997 after the Bjorklunds helped rescue Coleman and pilot Scott Sterritt from a plane crash in the Pecos Wilderness.

Matt Dahlseid is a digital enterprise producer and outdoors writer for the Santa Fe New Mexican.

