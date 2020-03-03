Pecos is under a precautionary boil-water advisory after having four water main breaks over the weekend.
Mayor Telesfor Benavidez said the village is waiting for the all-clear from the New Mexico Environment Department before lifting the boil advisory.
The trouble started Friday morning with a leak near Dollar General. A few hours later, a line broke underneath N.M. 63. Two more breaks happened Sunday.
An estimated 200 residents were without water because the town doesn't have many shut-off valves, Benavidez said.
"In the cities, it can be every 200 feet is required to have a shut-off," he said. "Back in the day, they'd build 600, 800 feet with no shut-off in Pecos."
Water was restored to all homes around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Benavidez said.
Until water samples are evaluated by the state, residents are asked to boil water for one minute before using it for cooking, cleaning or drinking.
The line has been flushed with chlorine, and there's no adverse smell or taste, Benavidez said.
Like many pipes in the Western United States, the 6-inch water main that broke Friday afternoon was made of asbestos concrete. Residents may have been concerned that this made the water unsafe.
“Asbestos lines don’t cause cancer unless you’re the guy that has to cut them and repair them,” Benavidez said, adding that special protective masks and suits were used by those workers.
Benavidez said he and the treasurer are looking at funding options to replaces the pipes and add additional shut-off valves. Anyone who needs water delivered can call the village at 505-757-6591.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.