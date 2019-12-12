Pecos villagers made it clear Thursday night that they remain opposed to a proposed mining project in their valley.
"I don't think we want this thing here," said Pecos resident Nina Rabstock during a community meeting on the issue hosted by Santa Fe National Forest officials at Pecos High School.
Her comment drew applause from the roughly 250 people in attendance. And when another resident asked how many people would take part in peaceful, nonviolent actions to stop the operation — even if it led to jail — about three-fourths of the crowd stood up.
Earlier this year, the Australian-based New World Cobalt mining company and its American subsidiary, Comexico LLC, put in a request to conduct exploratory mining on two acres of Santa Fe National Forest near Terrero (spelled Tererro by many of the locals) north of Pecos.
New World Cobalt's leaders say they plan to mine for copper, zinc and gold.
Pecos residents say it's a bad deal that will harm the community of 1,300 residents and the surrounding environment.
The conflict between small-town villagers and those looking to mine the land is an age-old one in the West, one often fought on a battlefield made of water, land and environmental rights.
That battle has been exacerbated by fears that any mining operation in the region could contaminate the village's water supply. Earlier this year, the Associated Press reported millions of gallons of water containing arsenic, lead and other contaminants made its way from mining sites into nearby waterways without being treated in at least nine states, though New Mexico was not one of them.
The site of the proposed operation is about two miles from the Pecos River. Many Pecos residents still recall the 1991 contamination of their water when a heavy snow sent leftover mining waste running into rivers and streams.
The exploratory operation would drill up to 30 holes in an area of five to seven acres. The estimated amount of water needed for the project would be 977,500 gallons. Santa Fe National Forest geologist Larry Gore told the assembly that the operation would use "existing well water" for the project.
Pecos residents, farmers, environmentalists, acequia organizations and others questioned the plan when it was announced. They again expressed concern Thursday about the environmental impact on the land, water and animals of the region and extra traffic on the road leading to the mining area.
They also say the proposed project would impact recreational activities, including hunting and fishing, in the region.
Pecos resident Robin Reindle said if the exploratory mission yields positive results, New World Cobalt would implement a broader mining operation in the valley, one that is "much worse and bigger, and that's the thing all of us are concerned about."
According to an investor page on New World Cobalt's website, it is still conducting ground geophysics studies in the area with "very positive results." The website speaks of a possible "high grade, gold rich" deposit that could lead to a larger mining camp being built in the area.
Emotions ran high at times during the two-hour meeting, with Reindle asking forest service officials if they could live with themselves if "yellow stuff starts pouring into our streams" because of the mining.
"We don't want you here. We don't want you drilling in the earth here," teacher Ben Gillock told two Comexico officials in attendance.
After the meeting, Mike Haynes, managing director and CEO of New World Cobalt, said he "appreciated hearing from the people of this community." He said his company “does not expect any contamination” issues, and if it goes forward with the operation, it will “reclaim the area to the highest possible standards.”
Under the terms of the General Mining Act of 1872, Santa Fe National Forest officials cannot stop the operation. But they can require New World Cobalt to take preventive safety measures for the forest.
Earlier this year, a federal judge in Arizona limited timber activities in New Mexico's five national forests until further studies on the status of the endangered Mexico spotted owl can be conducted. As a result, the mine's exploratory operation cannot take place during the owl's breeding season — March and April.
Gore said New World Cobalt has to provide financial assurance in the form of a bond to ensure it restores the mining area to its original, natural form once its project is complete. Gore said the forest service "doesn't know" how much that figure would be.
Terrero began as a mining town in the late 1800s, and mining operations continued there through the 1930s. The mine has been largely abandoned since then.
Gore said the forest service is collecting public comments on the mining proposal until Jan. 17. He said it has already received 400 to 500 comments.
Comments can be sent by email — comments-southwestern-santafe-pecos-lasvegas@fs.fed.us — or via mail sent to Santa Fe National Forest, Pecos-Las Vegas District, P.O. Drawer 429, Pecos, N.M. 87552.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.