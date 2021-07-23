The senior policy adviser for New Mexico's House Majority Office — a highly respected Native American leader who has worked in state government for 30 years — informed lawmakers Friday he had resigned in protest because an education official accused of making derogatory comments about Indigenous people wasn't held more accountable.
"I have children and I have beautiful grandchildren that are just entering school, excited about school and that experience, and I cannot in good conscience have them know that their grandpa works for a system that deals with Native children, Native people and other people of color in the manner that has surfaced recently," Regis Pecos, a former governor of Cochiti Pueblo and co-founder of the Leadership Institute at Santa Fe Indian School, told members of the Legislative Finance Committee.
Pecos told legislators he had resigned in protest "to what was happening in the Legislative Education Study Committee," referring to a controversy that has ensnared its director, Rachel Gudgel, and created divisions among Democratic lawmakers who disagree on what action to take.
Pueblo leaders and at least one Native American lawmaker this week called for Gudgel's immediate removal.
Her alleged remarks, as well as accusations of workplace bullying, triggered an investigation. Though the findings remain confidential, she has been accused of using such terms as "powwows" and "smoke signals." When lawmakers were meeting on the Jicarilla Apache Nation, she allegedly said about a Native American charter school, "It's not like making beaded sandals is going to improve student outcomes."
In a statement to the Albuquerque Journal earlier this year, Gudgel apologized for "isolated, insensitive comments."
The 10 voting members of the Legislative Education Study Committee met in closed executive session Tuesday to discuss Gudgel's employment. Gudgel, who is paid $131,000 a year, remains on the job after the committee deadlocked 5-5 over whether to give her a pink slip.
In an interview after the meeting, Pecos said his decision to resign wasn't too difficult.
"When it's an expression of love for my grandchildren, I don't want anyone to kill that spirit of that innocence and their love for learning," he said, fighting back tears.
Pecos said he didn't want his grandchildren to feel their grandfather "is working for an institution that is perpetuating racism and perpetuating disparaging remarks."
Even though they're "little innocent children," he said, "that's who I've chosen to stand up for, and it is unfortunate that such remarks have not been dealt with at a higher level and standard of accountability." Pecos said it's been acknowledged publicly that the "deplorable state" of education in New Mexico is a result of a long history of systemic and institutional racism.
"How can the primary statutory-delegated committee have a person who has admitted to the allegations?" he asked. "Nevermind that she has apologized. The actions can only be interpreted as actions that are normalizing racism."
Pecos, known for having a masterful gift for diplomacy, is highly regarded in state politics. He has served as chief executive of the Office of Indian Affairs and chief of staff to the late House Speaker Ben Luján and former state Rep. Rick Miera.
"Regis is an advocate for his Native American community and has a right to continue advocating for his people," House Majority Leader Sheryl Williams Stapleton, D-Albuquerque, said in a statement. "A wrong has been committed that needs to be addressed, and he has the right to resign so as to avoid any conflict, as he was an employee of the Legislature. He has a world of institutional knowledge that we will miss."
Stapleton is a voting member of the Legislative Education Study Committee. She was among the five who voted to fire Gudgel.
During Friday's Legislative Finance Committee meeting, Rep. Javier Martínez, D-Albuquerque, said he was disappointed to learn of Pecos' resignation.
"It's a huge loss, huge loss to our institution to lose somebody who has spent the better part of 25 years advocating for Indigenous children and really children from all walks of life within that body," he said. "I'm not a member of the LESC [Legislative Education Study Committee]. I'm not privy to what they did or didn't do. So I'll end my commentary on that issue there. But the people of the state of New Mexico need to understand how much of a loss it is to have lost you because of that committee's actions or inactions."
Staff writer Jessica Pollard contributed to this report.
