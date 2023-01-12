Chris Roybal

A Pecos man was arrested Monday after being accused of shooting into a vehicle in the village's Dollar General store parking lot after recognizing a passenger in the car.

Christopher Roybal, 40, is charged with assault with intent to commit a violent felony, aggravated assault and shooting at or from a motor vehicle, according to an affidavit for his arrest warrant filed Tuesday in San Miguel County Magistrate Court.

New Mexico State Police officers were dispatched at 6:54 p.m. Sunday to the Dollar General after reports of a man, identified as Chris Roybal, shooting into a vehicle. According to the affidavit, Roybal called state police dispatch while officers were en route to tell them he had been shot at twice by two men, causing him to shoot back. Roybal added he left the area with his son.

