A Pecos man is accused of staring at three boys through a window in his home while masturbating in the nude.
Silviano Valencia, 64, is charged with one count of aggravated indecent exposure to victims less than 18 years old.
Valencia booked into the San Miguel County jail Sunday and released the following day on a $10,000 unsecured appearance bond.
Although the incident was reported to New Mexico State Police on June 27 by a mother of two of the boys, investigators did not conduct follow-up interviews until August, an affidavit for Valencia's arrest states.
State police Officer Peter Mauro was in Pecos on Aug. 29 investigating a suspicious vehicle call when the mother asked him about the status of the case.
Mauro looked into the incident and reviewed the notes in the dispatch log by Officer Martin Vigil, who took the original report, which said he had found the accusations to be untrue.
"He stated he spoke to the alleged victims and suspect and said the allegation of an adult male exposing his penis while masturbating to the three children was unfounded," affidavit states.
Vigil spoke with Valencia on June 27, the affidavit states, and "he was in his home fully clothed and denied the allegations."
When Mauro interviewed the mother on Aug. 30, she told him that one of her sons had said to her the previous day that Mauro had been staring at him through a fence.
Valencia agreed to an interview with Mauro that same day at the state police office in Santa Fe, the affidavit states, where he again denied the accusations.
"He told me the boys are making these allegations to get back at him for telling he was going to call the cops on them for vandalizing/scratching his dad's car and ringing the doorbell and running away from the house before he answered the door back in 2016," Mauro wrote in the affidavit.
When Mauro challenged his story and said he did not believe he was telling the truth, Valencia said he was not lying.
Mauro forwarded the findings of the investigation, which included forensic interviews with two of the boys, to the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office, which directed him to file charges against Valencia.
Valencia is scheduled to appear for a preliminary examination Tuesday before San Miguel County Magistrate Melanie Rivera.
State police did not respond to an email inquiring why several months passed between the time Mauro conducted his interviews and when the arrest warrant was issued.
