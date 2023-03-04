PECOS
Before Patrick Ortiz ever became an accomplished distance runner at Pecos High School, he saw himself as a basketball player, first and foremost.
It’s what happens when you spend so much of your childhood playing the sport, from the outdoor playground at Pecos Elementary School to the high school’s hallowed hardwood floor of Louis G. Sanchez Jr. Memorial Gymnasium. Ortiz was one of the top small-school runners in the mid-2000s and eventually ran for the University of New Mexico cross-country program, but basketball had his heart — as it does for so many boys and girls growing up in the community.
“I was playing with my same classmates since third grade on the elementary school teams,” said Ortiz, a 2007 Pecos graduate who is now the school’s cross-country coach. “You get to sixth grade and the middle school years, and you wonder if you’re going to play [up a competitive level] or stay with your middle school team. When you got to the high school, it was, ‘Are you gonna play [junior varsity] or the varsity?’
“We start getting a little crazy then.”
Crazy, though, is just normal for a small town that has an unquenchable thirst for the sport. Northern New Mexico’s love for basketball is well-known, but Pecos’ devotion to the game — from elementary schoolers to elders who drive many miles to cheer them on — is as real now as it was 10, 20, 30 or 50 years ago.
For many kids in Pecos, their indoctrination to the “Pecos Way” begins in elementary school, playing on youth teams usually coached by somebody who is a Pecos grad. This is where the teaching of fundamentals, playing hard-nosed defense and sharing the ball with teammates begin. The dream then is to run out of the locker room in the high school gym to the excited throng of fans wearing green and gold for pre-game warmups.
“That game experience is like no other,” said Pecos head boys basketball coach Arthur Gonzales, a 1992 graduate of the school. “You practice so hard during the week, and you want to show everyone how hard you worked and show them the team you’ve become.”
Once that dream is accomplished, the next vision is run down the ramp in The Pit, in anticipation of playing for a state championship — with those same fans lustily cheering.
And Pecos fans have had plenty to cheer about recently. Since 2017, the boys’ program has won four state titles and played in five championship games, while the girls’ program hoisted blue trophies in 2019 and 2021. As this year’s Class 2A State Boys and Girls Basketball Tournaments advance into their final week, Pecos is in familiar territory.
The boys are the odds-on favorite in their class, armed with the top seed as they face Eunice in the quarterfinals Wednesday. The 12th-seeded Lady Panthers, meanwhile, pulled off the upset of the the tournament Friday with a 52-47 win over No. 5 Tatum to advance to a 2A quarterfinal against No. 4 Capitan.
Pride born of passion
The passion the Pecos community has for its Panthers is no different than with many small towns in Northern New Mexico, but both programs’ recent success has separated themselves from the pack. The boys’ team has risen to the point where it is arguably the preeminent small-school program in the state, while the girls have reached the state tournament for the past nine years and have a young team that promises to contend for a championship in the next couple of seasons.
Ira Harge, who coached at Pecos from 2013-20 and led it to all four titles, said the program set the bar high when he was there. He doesn’t see that changing any time soon.
“My theory is when they won state, they got bit by that championship bug,” said Harge, now the principal at Escalante Middle and High School. “Anything less than getting to the state championship game seems like a disappointing season.”
While it might seem as if Pecos has cornered the market on prosperity, Gonzales said other 2A programs do a lot of the same things. Yet, the Panthers have found a way to merge all of those ingredients into a championship soufflé.
“Some of it is just chemistry, and it starts at a young age,” Gonzales said. “The one thing I am very proud of in our community is the love we have for each other, and the kids treat each other with respect.”
It is easy to forget Pecos was once just another face in the crowd. Before the 2016-17 team began a run of four straight championships, the school went through a 52-year title drought. The Panthers had fleeting moments, playing in four state championship games during that stretch, but hoisting the blue trophy was elusive.
Mario X. Martinez, a former athletic director at Pecos whose dad, Jake Martinez, coached the 1965-66 championship team, said the community always invested time and money into basketball, especially over the past 40 years. Pecos has consistently fielded elementary school teams that competed in the youth leagues in Santa Fe during the fall, Martinez said, and as the club basketball circuit took off in the late 1990s, many players took part in those spring and summer camps and tournaments.
While many previous Panthers squads were as talented as the current group, Martinez said the breaks didn’t seem to go their way.
“There have always been some pretty decent coaches; it just didn’t pan out,” Martinez said.
The ingredients were always there. Gonzales started coaching with the elementary school teams in 2007 as his son, Devin Gonzales, became involved in the sport. He progressed with that group before joining the high school staff under Harge in 2016-17. Though the coaches often get the credit for developing good players, Gonzales said the parental involvement is even more crucial to the program’s success.
“They’re the ones you rely on to get the kids to practices and the games,” Gonzales said. “Their commitment is because of their parents, and as they progress through grade school and middle school and then the high school, the commitment [from the parents] is always there.”
That goes hand-in-hand with the commitment from the coaches, many of whom went through the same process growing up in Pecos. Harge said he consistently communicated with all of his coaches to ensure the right things were being taught.
“I know everybody wants to win, but they want to do it the right way,” Harge said. “I just wanted to ensure we were perpetuating those things they needed to learn.”
For all that has glittered for Pecos, it has been forced to deal with controversy. Three assistant coaches were accused of sexual violence over the past five years. Most notable was former varsity assistant Dominick Baca, who was sentenced to three years in prison in 2020 after pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal sexual penetration and one count of criminal sexual contact with a minor.
In January, former assistant Joshua Rico pleaded guilty to five counts of using a method of interstate commerce to coerce and entice minors to engage in illegal sexual activity. Former Pecos Middle School coach Apolonio Blea was charged in the rape of a 14-year-old Mora girl, among other related crimes. The case was dismissed in January 2019 pending further investigation.
Growing up, getting better
Despite those problems, community support has not appeared to wane, locals said. Gonzales said he was impressed seeing school alumni showing up to youth games, even if they didn’t involve a family member. Clyde Sanchez, a 1981 Pecos graduate who coached the Panthers from 2008-12, said he remembers getting rides from friends, teammates and even neighbors to his home in Rowe after basketball practice.
Sanchez said the school also found ways to showcase the kids, like having elementary school teams play during halftime of varsity games. Then, there are the “Little Drillers,” in which younger players lead the varsity team out of the locker room for pre-game warmups. It was all designed to give those kids a taste of what was to come.
“I think it was show that athletics are the best thing for the kids,” Sanchez said. “Whatever the sport it is, they need to see it is valued here.”
All the while, the players themselves took up the task of challenging each other. Michael Montaño, a 2018 Pecos graduate who played on the first two championship teams, said pickup games and scrimmages were equally as intense as any league game, but never at the risk of ruining friendships or team chemistry.
“It was different, but it was fun,” Montaño said. “We wanted to see how pressure we could put on our friends to see if they would fall apart.”
Another element that has been important to Pecos’ success is the practice of elevating the top players in the middle school program up a level. Gonzales said his best seventh graders play on the eighth grade team, while the top eighth graders play in the high school program. That allows the better players to continue to develop and grow against older competition, he said, while also opening playing time for other players to grow and develop.
That practice also applied to the girls team. Pecos assistant coach Ida Valencia, who was a four-year varsity player and an All-State performer as a senior in 2014-15, said the growth she’s seen on the girls’ side compared to when she was in high school has been drastic. The teams that won state titles in 2019 and 2021 were led by players (Cassandra Muller and Trinity Herrera, respectively) who were five-year varsity members. The current crop of Lady Panthers is led by sophomore Natalia Stout, who was on the 2021 team as an eighth grader.
“The younger ones coming up have grown immensely, and they are getting to see the program thrive,” Valencia said.
Perhaps the best elixir to Pecos’ rise was just success — except in another sport. The group of seniors who eventually led the Panthers to their first basketball title in 2017 first tasted victory in cross country as juniors in 2015. The correlation is not coincidence. Since 2015, the school’s cross-country team has produced six state champions (five in boys, one in girls).
Even Harge said he saw how the cross-country program tied into his vision on the hardwood.
“The athletes there are cross-country and track runners first, in my mind,” Harge said. “But my system came out of that — just run all day. Run and press, because they’re used to it and they know how to do it.”
As one generation of Panthers gives way to another, the old guard has learned “The Panther Way” continues after graduation.
Montaño, for example, said he now shows his support for the current group of Panthers by cheering them on — just as the community has done for years. He has been a regular at home games and plans to be at the boys’ state tournament games in Rio Rancho and — if the winning continues — at The Pit.
“The community has always stuck by us, whether we were winning state championships or not,” Montaño said. “That’s what matters.”