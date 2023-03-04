PECOS

Before Patrick Ortiz ever became an accomplished distance runner at Pecos High School, he saw himself as a basketball player, first and foremost.

It’s what happens when you spend so much of your childhood playing the sport, from the outdoor playground at Pecos Elementary School to the high school’s hallowed hardwood floor of Louis G. Sanchez Jr. Memorial Gymnasium. Ortiz was one of the top small-school runners in the mid-2000s and eventually ran for the University of New Mexico cross-country program, but basketball had his heart — as it does for so many boys and girls growing up in the community.