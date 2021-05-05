Elena Segura was startled when a local trash hauler shut down abruptly with no warning last month, and now she's upset that none of the fees she paid in advance will be refunded.
The Pecos resident paid $320 to Pecos Waste Management in December for a year of trash pickup. Then two weeks ago, the company informed Segura and about 500 other customers it had gone out of business.
On Saturday, the company emailed customers a message describing how its struggle to find workers during the coronavirus pandemic forced it to close — and that it would be unable to make refunds or pick up its trash bins.
Segura said she should be refunded for the remaining 8½ months of service.
"He needs to refund people for what they paid for and didn't get," Segura said.
Segura plans to file a complaint with the state Attorney General's Office, claiming Pecos Waste violated the federal Fair Billing Credit Act.
Matt Baca, the attorney general's spokesman, wouldn't comment on the merits of Segura's grievance.
"We encourage anyone who feels like they have been unfairly treated by a business to file a complaint with our office ... and we will always take appropriate action to ensure that consumers are protected," Baca wrote in an email.
They can go to the consumer complaint webpage or call 844-255-9210, he said.
Attempts to reach the owners of Pecos Waste for comment were unsuccessful.
The company, which began operating six years ago, covered the more rural areas south of Santa Fe and in neighboring San Miguel County. Those included the communities of Eldorado, Glorieta and Pecos.
Some residents say they chose this company, which began operating about six years ago, because it offered lower prices and better service than its larger competitor, Waste Management.
In the email sent to customers over the weekend, the company offered a detailed narrative about how it prospered during its first five years and then saw its fortunes fall during the pandemic as it struggled to hire and retain workers.
Its yearlong battle to keep afloat sapped its resources, making it unable to give refunds or even retrieve the trash bins dispensed to customers, the statement said. It recommended people sell the bins to recoup at least some of the money the company owes them for "non-rendered services."
This message is in contrast to the statement on its website that said the company's legal team was working on how to refund customers' money and empty their waste bins.
The company halted service just before its scheduled trash pickup, leaving frustrated residents with barrels of trash.
Judy Cormier, an Eldorado resident, said her credit card was automatically charged for three months not long before Pecos Waste folded.
Her credit card company agreed to reverse the charge, she said.
Those who paid for unfulfilled trash service with their cards should have no problem getting the charges removed, but people who mailed in checks are likely stuck with the charges, said Cormier, who worked in regulatory compliance at a bank.
Despite the lack of refunds, Cormier said she became sympathetic with the owners' plight after reading the email.
"They obviously went through a lot," Cormier said.
Santa Fe-based Ibarras Trash Services has agreed to add a route to pick up trash in Eldorado. But it won't go to more rural areas or San Miguel County.
Segura said she is not sure whether another trash hauler will serve Pecos. Before Pecos Waste came, residents took their trash to the landfill, she said.
Whatever the company's problems were, there was no excuse for the owners to act as though everything was OK and not arrange for refunds, Segura said.
The week before shutting down, an owner agreed to pick up an extra-large bin at her house for an additional fee, she said.
"He had to know one week prior that he was going out of business," Segura said. "It was disingenuous."
