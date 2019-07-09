LOS ALAMOS — With the backing of about $20 million in state and Los Alamos County funding, Pebble Labs intends to acquire the New Mexico Consortium Biological Laboratory property and also build new buildings at the Entrada Business Park.
In the process, Pebble Labs expects to increase from 83 employees to more than 230 full-time employees, according to a news release issued by the New Mexico Economic Development Department.
Pebble Labs, established in August of 2016, manages research on food and crop safety, public health, and reducing disease, including the Zika virus.
The promised job growth led to the award of a $4 million Local Economic Development Act grant from the New Mexico Economic Development Department that was announced Tuesday at the consortium campus in a ceremony attended by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
The Pebble Labs grant will be the third largest LEDA grant in the past year, behind the $10 million awarded to Netflix and the $7.7 million for NBCUniversal Media, according to the state Economic Development Department.
Local Economic Development Act grants are awarded to local governments, typically in rural and underserved areas, and are then assigned them to companies that create jobs, increase wages and make significant capital investments. Pebble Labs, which is a current tenant on the biological laboratory property, says it will invest at least $60 million in the next 10 years in Los Alamos.
Economic Development Secretary Alicia J. Keyes said Pebble also qualifies for up to $3.25 million in employee training money from the state Job Training Incentive Program.
Los Alamos County is assisting with issuing a $12.5 million industrial revenue bond and also donated the $1.4 million vacant lot next to the current consortium building, where Pebble Labs is currently located. This land is intended for Pebble Labs’ expansion.
“I am proud to be supporting homegrown businesses like Pebble Labs that are driving innovation and cutting-edge scientific research right here in New Mexico,” Lujan Grisham said. “By investing in promising industries like biosciences and technology, we are creating sustainable, high-paying jobs and growing our local economies. This is exactly the kind of business expansion and industry growth that will diversify the state’s economy and keep talented young adults here in New Mexico.”
Local Economic Development Act grants awarded since July 2018
NBCUniveral Media, Albuquerque, $7.7 million
Netflix, Albuquerque, $10 million
Marty’s Meals, Santa Fe, $175,000
Amfabsteel, Bernalillo, $900,000
Boutique Unlimited, Las Cruces, $1.25 million
Admiral Cable, Santa Teresa, $3.92 million
Rhino Health, Church Rock, $3.5 million
Process Equipment & Service Co., Farmington, $1.35 million
Ganymede Games, Las Cruces, $250,000
Valley Cold Storage & Transportation, Las Cruces, $200,000
Resilient Solutions 21, Albuquerque, $800,000
Indica Labs, Albuquerque, $600,000
3D Glass Solutions, Albuquerque, $2 milllion
Kevothermal, Albuquerque, $300,000
C4 Enterprises, Tierra Amarilla, $75,000
Sceye Sarl, Roswell, $2 million
Source: New Mexico Economic Development Department