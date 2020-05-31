No election campaign has been weirder or dirtier than the one that might conclude Tuesday night.
The novel coronavirus pandemic played a part in it. Nerves jangled more often than usual because of the spreading disease.
But the coronavirus had nothing to do with the most reprehensible message of the campaign, which was delivered by state Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce.
He has solicited poll watchers to scout for people who might be ineligible to vote.
It's unclear what methods Pearce's posse plans to employ at polling places. Neither he nor his volunteers possess special powers to detect who's eligible to vote and who isn't.
Just how will they intervene when someone is exercising his or her constitutional right to vote?
Will vigilantes engage in racial profiling by asking voters for identification? Will Pearce's interlopers attempt to frisk masked voters on grounds that they look suspicious?
Pearce claims he's trying to make sure the election is clean. Yet he can't define how this will be accomplished by sending partisans to patrol polling places.
His stunt might be intended to intimidate people who already are wary of venturing to the polls in a pandemic.
Pearce's call for poll watchers also is a way to plant the idea that Democrats just might steal votes if his side isn't alert.
It's easy to see the real motivation.
A Republican chairman who floats claims of voter fraud has a built-in excuse for failures by his party in the fall. And Pearce's side knows a lot about losing.
Republicans elected Pearce as their party chairman after their disastrous showing in New Mexico in 2018.
Pearce was among the biggest losers. He dropped the governor's race to Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham by 14 percentage points or 100,000 votes.
The rest of the Republican slate went down with Pearce.
Republicans had a net loss of eight seats in the state House of Representatives. Democrats now hold a 46-24 advantage, their largest majority in 20 years.
Republicans also lost all four congressional races, one for the Senate and three for the House of Representatives.
Pearce's pal, whining Yvette Herrell, claims that Democrats cheated to defeat her in the 2nd Congressional District.
Herrell never mentions that she lost to Democrat Xochitl Torres Small by 3,722 votes, a decisive margin. Fraud at that level should have been easy to prove.
But Herrell didn't contest the election results in court. A candidate without a case, she knew she would lose again.
There's a reason Herrell is making wild claims about voter fraud. She is running for Congress again this year, and she doesn't want Republican voters to view her as the candidate who lost what was supposed to be a safe seat.
Herrell is in a bitter primary race for the Republican nomination with flip-flopping Claire Chase. Chase, who was an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, now calls herself one of his loyal followers.
The 2nd District, Pearce's old seat, is the only congressional race in New Mexico that the Republicans have a shot at winning.
All the rancor between Herrell and Chase weakens their chances of closing ranks as a party for the general election.
If Republicans lose again to Torres Small, Pearce will go away. That's what happens to all failed party chairmen.
Then the state GOP will undergo another rebuilding program. Someone fresh will inherit the mess left by Pearce.
The job of running a fair, accurate election Tuesday belongs to county clerks and the secretary of state. They know how to do the job without rattling people who might already be on edge because of the coronavirus and health concerns.
But it's easier for Pearce to recruit useless poll watchers than to build harmony in his ranks.
Pearce's poll watchers are another smokescreen, just like Herrell's advertisement claiming she was robbed by election cheats.
They are politicians with an old-fashioned approach to campaigning. If you're aboard the slower horse, it's best to lower expectations.
That's what Pearce's poll watchers are really about.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.