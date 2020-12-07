New Mexico Republicans voted late Monday to reelect Steve Pearce as chairman of the state party during its Central Committee meeting.
State Republican Party spokesman Mike Curtis said in an email after the vote he did not yet have the margin by which Pearce won but said 184 committee members cast votes in the election.
State Republicans first elected Pearce as chairman in 2018 following his loss against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, in that year's gubernatorial race.
At the time, he faced just one candidate in the race for party chairman, Albuquerque businessman John Rockwell. cq This year, he defeated three Albuquerque-based contenders: radio talk show host Eddy Aragon, military veteran Eric Lucero and businessman Geoffrey Snider.
