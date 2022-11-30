After a bruising midterm election in which Republicans not only failed to make gains but lost their only congressional seat in the state, Steve Pearce will try to hold on as chairman of the New Mexico GOP for a third term during an internal election Saturday in Las Cruces.

Pearce, a former congressman and state representative who has served as state Republican Party chairman since losing the 2018 gubernatorial race, is facing four challengers, including a conservative radio host with a loyal following and a former state House member who has chaired the Republican Party of Bernalillo County.

The election of party leadership comes amid a movement within the party to replace Pearce after Republicans’ poor showing in the Nov. 8 midterm election.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter

@danieljchacon.

Popular in the Community