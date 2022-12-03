Steve Pearce was easily reelected as chairman of the New Mexico Republican Party for another two years Saturday.

State central committee members met in Las Cruces to vote and announced Pearce, a former congressman and state representative who has served as state chairman since losing the 2018 gubernatorial race,

had received 55 percent of the vote, or 213 votes according to a tally on Facebook by Rep. Stefani Lord, R-Sandia Park. Coming in second was Sarah Jane Allen, a Bernalillo County party official and founder of the first Moms for Liberty chapter in New Mexico, a group that pushes for conservative policies in schools. She received 80 votes, or 21 percent. Robert Aragon, a former state House member and party official, got 51 votes, or 13 percent, and Eddy Aragon, a conservative radio host, got 41 votes, or 10 percent. Rodney Tahe, a legislative adviser for the Navajo Nation, got two votes.

