A certain redundancy has infected the case of two women in Santa Fe who are still warring over an outdoor peace sign.
State District Court Judge Bryan Biedscheid keeps issuing orders in the case. But defendant Stefanie Beninato has ignored the judge since February, when he ruled she had to remove the green peace symbol she spray-painted on a wall.
The judge called the sign graffiti, and he said Beninato had splashed it on next-door neighbor Rebecca Jacoby's side of the wall.
Beninato protested. She said the wall is on her property near downtown and, in the spirit of the late Congressman John Lewis, she is using her First Amendment rights to advocate for peace.
The judge countered he didn't concur with Beninato comparing her stand to that of a legend of the Civil Rights movement. Lewis helped desegregate lunch counters in Nashville, Tenn., and he was savagely beaten in Selma, Ala., when he demonstrated to secure voting rights for Black people.
As for Jacoby, she told the judge Beninato is an erratic sort. Jacoby said Beninato has caused her to fear for her safety and that of her family.
After Beninato defied Biedscheid's first order, the judge changed his strategy to combat her intransigence.
Biedscheid ordered Beninato to pay $1,400 in damages so Jacoby could hire a company to remove the 4-foot-high peace symbol, then repair the stucco and repaint the wall.
But Biedscheid's second order, issued during a telephonic hearing, wasn't recorded. Biedscheid said this was a rare and unfortunate malfunction as his court copes with the new coronavirus pandemic.
The judge, Jacoby and Beninato had another telephonic hearing Monday for round three.
Beninato spoke at length on the fine points of her case. She also lectured Biedscheid on the law, which she said he had ignored.
"You have erred," Beninato said in one of her few declarative sentences.
A lawyer representing herself, Beninato repeated her argument that the peace symbol is not on a common wall. She said the judge refuses to consider evidence on the location of her spray-painted symbol.
Biedscheid said he'd considered it, all right. Even if the peace sign is an inch or two on Beninato's side of the property, the judge said, she doesn't have unlimited rights to deface the wall and deprive Jacoby of the enjoyment of her home.
"She has to look at your graffiti," Biedscheid said to Beninato.
He cited case law to support his conclusion, and said Beninato had only rehashed arguments he already rejected.
Beninato at one point talked over Biedscheid. The judge responded by putting her on mute.
As a sidelight to the fight over the peace symbol, Beninato told the judge he had allowed Jacoby to commit perjury. In one ugly instance, Beninato said, Jacoby accused her of killing Jacoby's cat. Beninato was in Nepal when the cat died.
Biedscheid dismissed Beninato's characterization. Never had he found that Beninato killed the cat or suggested anything of the kind.
Beninato also accused Jacoby of shining her security lights into Beninato's house. Beninato said Jacoby is stalking her.
Biedscheid ruled against Beninato again. He said there had been no harassment of Beninato by spotlight.
He then dealt her a series of other setbacks.
Biedscheid ordered Beninato to pay within 20 days the $1,400 judgment for repainting and repair of the wall. The judge also set an interest rate of 15 percent if she flouts the order.
Beninato asked that she be permitted to place the money in an escrow account. This would give her time to consider her options legally.
No, Beninato has to pay up, Biedscheid said.
He also mentioned contempt of court for Beninato, but not as an immediate threat. Biedscheid said a contempt finding was a step he considered inappropriate.
Jails have had their share of COVID-19 cases. Biedscheid said he didn't want to issue a contempt order for fear that infections might spread.
The judge adjourned Monday's hearing after 77 minutes of acrimony. In all, he has heard more than four hours of testimony and argument about the propriety of Beninato's sign.
Through it all, even with a mention of the great John Lewis, there hasn't been a moment's peace.
