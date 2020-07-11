Forget the proverbs and the poetry of Robert Frost. Good fences don't always make good neighbors.
For proof, look no further than the case of Rebecca Jacoby vs. Stefanie Beninato. These women are neighbors, but their enmity for one another runs deep enough to bring the police and a state District Court judge into the story.
Their claims and counterclaims involve cat killing, spitting, stalking, perjury and name-calling. The ugly details are more fitting for a schoolyard rumble than adults in a Santa Fe neighborhood.
Oddly enough, the biggest issue now is a green peace sign, 4 feet high and more than 2 feet wide. Beninato painted it on a wall.
State District Judge Bryan Biedscheid ordered her to remove the symbol. He called it graffiti and said it's on Jacoby's side of the wall.
Beninato has defied the judge's order. She says Biedscheid is wrongheaded and unwilling to look at evidence on property lines.
Her First Amendment rights, she said, enable her to advocate for peace on her own wall.
All the grievances by Jacoby and Beninato are too long to recite in this space, but the strain of bitterness between them runs deep.
Jacoby claimed in a statement to the judge that Beninato "came at me in her car, driving into my property and appeared to be trying to hit me. I told her to stop using my driveway, but did not report this to police, as I had an appliance repairman at my home at the time."
Jacoby stated that Beninato on another occasion called police to falsely report that Jacoby had poisoned a bush abutting the retaining wall between their driveways.
Still another bizarre episode, Jacoby stated, occurred after a painter she'd summoned parked his pickup in front of Jacoby's house.
Jacoby said Beninato "ran at me and spit in my face and yelled: 'I'm sick of your renovation projects.' The painter was so distraught he was afraid to come in and give me the bid I had requested."
Jacoby said Beninato concluded the confrontation by calling her vulgar names, then ringing police to claim Jacoby was making building improvements without a permit. Jacoby said the responding police officer suggested she seek a restraining order against her neighbor.
Beninato, a lawyer and mediator, has just as many complaints.
Beninato claims Jacoby perjured herself during a hearing but that Biedscheid has ignored the law and instead taken up for Jacoby. Jacoby isn't a lawyer but is representing herself in court.
Beninato told Biedscheid he was out of line in calling a hearing Friday over unresolved disputes in the case. Beninato claimed that was the responsibility of a litigant, not the judge.
Biedscheid had a tart reply. He said he set the hearing to keep peace in the city, part of a judge's responsibility.
As for Beninato's particulars, she said Jacoby is stalking her by shining security lights into Beninato's home. Biedscheid didn't accept Beninato's claim of stalking, but he told Jacoby to direct the lights away from Beninato's house.
There's an even bigger issue for Beninato. She says Jacoby falsely accused her of killing Jacoby's cat.
Beninato said she had nothing to do with the cat's death. She was in Nepal when it died and says she has travel records to prove it. But, Beninato said, Jacoby persisted anyway.
"Her theatrical performance over the cat was entirely perjured," Beninato stated in a court filing.
After the feline's death, Beninato said, someone spray-painted the word "murderer" on her car in large red letters.
Beninato said her response to being maligned was to paint the peace sign on her wall.
She got nowhere with Biedscheid in a hearing in February and another Friday.
Biedscheid after the initial hearing issued a restraining order to separate the unfriendly neighbors.
The judge also ordered Beninato "to remove the spray-painted peace sign on Plaintiff's side of the wall within 30 days."
He directed Beninato to hire a professional service, rather than the city government, to remove "the graffiti." Beninato also was to make sure the stucco matched the color of the wall and that it was restored to its previous condition.
Beninato didn't comply. This led the judge to take a new tack Friday.
He awarded Jacoby $1,400 in damages from Beninato for repair of the wall, plus 15 percent interest. The judge didn't explain how interest would be compounded.
Now it's up to Jacoby to hire a contractor to remove the peace sign. One of the estimates she obtained matched the judge's monetary award.
Beaten in court, Beninato called Biedscheid biased, saying he never considered real estate records on the wall's ownership.
"I think the judge is in essence giving my property to Ms. Jacoby," Beninato said.
She said she will either ask Biedscheid to reconsider his ruling or appeal to a higher court.
At different points in Friday's video hearing, Biedscheid was exasperated enough with each litigant to put her on mute.
Beninato still has plenty to say about Biedscheid. In turn, he won't ignore someone who flouts his orders.
If I were a betting man, I'd lay odds that a contempt hearing will occur in this case before there's peace in the neighborhood.
