Angelina Catling
Prior to joining the Peace Corps, Angelina Catling had only traveled to one country — Mexico.
“Since then, I’ve been to 21 countries. It just made me want to experience other cultures as much as possible,” she said.
Catling, 35, who grew up in Santa Fe but now lives in Los Angeles, served in the Peace Corps from 2012-14. She was stationed in Samoa, a Polynesian island country in the Pacific Ocean, halfway between Hawaii and New Zealand.
“My first memory was landing and walking out of the plane and getting hit with a wall of humidity,” she said.
Catling lived with a host family in a rural village in Samoa. She taught English literacy and worked in community development, establishing a library at the local school and writing a proposal for school repairs and upgrades.
She also volunteered at the Red Cross and Samoa Victim Support, where she helped with cleanup efforts after Cyclone Evan hit the island, and she helped coordinate a camp for an organization called GLOW (Girls Leading Our World).
Jamie Torres
Jamie Torres of Santa Fe joined the Peace Corps in 2015 after earning a master’s degree in linguistics at Columbia College Chicago. She was stationed in Namibia, a country in southwestern Africa.
“I had to look it up on a map and ask what continent it was even on,” said Torres, 33.
She taught English as a second language to schoolchildren in grades 8-10 in the rural village of Kasote. As a secondary project, Torres taught young people about HIV and AIDS. Despite a steep drop in the virus's prevalence in the nation in the last several years, infection rates remain high.
“There, a lot of marriages happened very young,” Torres said. She spoke with students about relationships and how they could engage in relationships while still preventing transmission of the virus. “Because a lot of times, those discussions just weren't happening.”
Her village had no running water, so they would have to walk to the river. “During the rainy season, it was the biggest river I’ve ever seen,” said Torres, who loved co-existing with hippos, giraffes and elephants. And in the dry season, “it was a whole different world — just dry desert.”
Torres now teaches in the autism program for grades 3-6 at Kearny Elementary School.
Jennifer Day
“My dad was in the Peace Corps in India in the 1960s,” said Day, who grew up in Eugene, Ore. “My middle name — Mariama — is a souvenir of his time there.”
She studied Spanish, art history and international studies at the University of Oregon and thought the Peace Corps would give her a leg up in graduate school. She was stationed in Honduras.
Day taught environmental education to schoolchildren and gardening to women's groups in the coffee-growing village of Florida de Opatoro. She also taught locals how to raise rabbits and helped run a chicken vaccination project.
“All you had to do was put a little drop in a chicken's eye,” said Day, who was vaccinating chicks against Newcastle disease. “Before that, people’s chickens just died all the time.”
Day met her husband, Melvin Martinez, in Honduras — his family owned a general store in the town where she lived.
She now works at the Indian Arts Research Center at the School for Advanced Research in Santa Fe, and Martinez works for the Santa Fe County Public Works Department.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.