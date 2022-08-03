GALISTEO

Four young women chatted and laughed as they prepared afternoon snacks for 13 teens — girls from Israel and the Palestinian territories who had gathered at a camp thousands of miles from their conflict-stricken homelands.

The women are former campers who returned to Galisteo to serve as mentors at the Tomorrow’s Women peace camp — formerly known as Creativity for Peace — and help the younger first-timers learn to better understand themselves and other girls they might have once viewed as enemies.

Popular in the Community