PEÑASCO — Little stands and paper signs with the words "yard sale" lined the High Road to Taos in Peñasco on Saturday.
More than 62 families brought out antiques, old clothes, crafts and homemade food for a community-wide yard sale. Some sellers set up shop on the side of the road while other sold things right from their front yards. Shoppers looked out for bright pink numbers that indicated there was a sale nearby.
Some of the sellers were just looking for a way to get rid of things they don't need while making a bit of extra cash. Others were trying to share their hobbies or start a small business.
One family decided to join to raise funds to help a young teen that has been battling cancer for almost a year.
Romoncita Gurule and her family joined the sale to raise money for her 14-year-old niece Adora Lopez, who was diagnosed with leukemia.
"She looks like you see her like a normal kid, but she's been very sick," Gurule said. "She's just tired all the time [and] she's very pale."
The issues started in October when Adora came down with a fever that would not subside. She spent the winter in and out of the hospital, putting a huge financial burden on her family as she began treatment.
On Saturday, the group of aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents put their skills to work to sell baked good, Frito pies, pozole and other tasty treats from a house on N.M. 75.
Gurule said she didn't plan to join the yard sale but wanted to do something to help.
"All of a sudden, we just decided to do this, and we got it all together in one week for the family," Gurule said.
The yard sales are a yearly tradition for the people living in Peñasco and the surrounding communities. It started roughly 11 years ago, when Gloria Maestas decided to have a yard sale and convinced her neighbors to join.
Early on, only a few residents participated in the event, but over the years, more people joined. Eventually, people from nearby towns like Llano, Rodarte and Vadito decided to take part.
The event nearly tripled in size this year after the tradition was put on hold in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Vendors said they think the event grew because people were eager to be a part of the community again.
Maestas said she lived in New Jersey for a few years where she saw people taking advantage of secondhand finds all the time.
"In New Jersey, there was a of lot of yard sales and there was a lot of recycling there," Maestas said. "On trash day, anything that was placed on the curb was fair game; you could pick it up and take it home."
After moving to Peñasco, Maestas said she realized people there didn't normally have yard sales or other ways of getting rid of things they don't need anymore.
"I thought, 'We should have something where people can make a little bit of money, and get rid of things,' ” Maestas said.
Richard Kaweske set up his herb stand on the side of the rode with other vendors. He sold a variety of plants he grew at his home in Truchas.
Kaweske said he used to run a nursery in New Jersey but still wanted to continue growing plants after he retired and moved to New Mexico.
"I have an herb garden at my house, but I thought maybe I can grow a few extra to see if I can contribute something to the community," Kaweske said.
He said he is not expecting to make a profit from his sales and just hopes he can break even, but so far business has been good.
By 2 p.m., most families had packed up the things they didn't sell and returned home with a bit less clutter and a bit of cash.