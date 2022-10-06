Lori Ortega

TAOS — A Peñasco woman accused of shooting and killing her boyfriend pleaded guilty this week to four of the six charges against her just before a jury trial in her case was set to begin in the 8th Judicial District Court.

Lori Ortega, 46, was charged with the first-degree murder on Aug. 11, 2021, after she was accused of shooting and killing 37-year-old Gregorio Lopez with a revolver outside a residence in Peñasco. Ortega has been held without bond at the Taos County jail since her arrest.

She was set to appear before a jury for a two-day trial beginning Monday, but her attorney, Pamela Sullivan, and the District Attorney’s Office reached a plea agreement late Friday.

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

