TAOS — A Peñasco woman accused of shooting and killing her boyfriend pleaded guilty this week to four of the six charges against her just before a jury trial in her case was set to begin in the 8th Judicial District Court.
Lori Ortega, 46, was charged with the first-degree murder on Aug. 11, 2021, after she was accused of shooting and killing 37-year-old Gregorio Lopez with a revolver outside a residence in Peñasco. Ortega has been held without bond at the Taos County jail since her arrest.
She was set to appear before a jury for a two-day trial beginning Monday, but her attorney, Pamela Sullivan, and the District Attorney’s Office reached a plea agreement late Friday.
Under the deal, Ortega pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of tampering with evidence. Two charges of shooting at or from a motor vehicle were dismissed.
According to a statement of probable cause filed in 8th Judicial District Court, Lopez had appeared at Ortega’s residence in Peñasco on Aug. 11 — Ortega’s birthday — to gather his belongings after the couple had been arguing.
A witness said Ortega told Lopez she would bring his belongings outside, but then came out of the residence carrying a backpack and a gun. She tossed the backpack to Lopez, took several steps back and fired the gun “six or seven times,” toward him, according to court documents.
Judge Jeffrey Shannon told Ortega she would face a minimum of 16 years and a maximum of 28½ years in prison. She will receive credit for the time she has served in jail.
While Shannon offered to conduct a sentencing hearing Monday, Ortega’s attorney requested a sentencing date be set two to three months later for witnesses that would like to testify on her behalf.
