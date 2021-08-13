TAOS — A Peñasco woman was arrested this week on suspicion of shooting and killing her boyfriend.
Lori Ortega, 45, faces a charge of first degree-murder, two counts of shooting at or from a motor vehicle, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a count of tampering with evidence.
Taos County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Peñasco area off N.M. 518 early Wednesday morning after learning medics were transporting a man, later identified as 37-year-old Gregorio Lopez, to Holy Cross Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds. Lopez later died at the hospital.
Taos County Undersheriff Steve Miera said the investigation led the deputies to a residence in Peñasco, where they found Ortega and identified her as the suspect. She was arrested without incident.
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.
