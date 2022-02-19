The Peñasco Valley Historical Preservation Society bought the old Saint Anthony Parochial School building in December, with plans to convert it to a museum and assembly hall filled with photos, art and artifacts.
Kaori López, vice president and board member of the preservation society, said the group used private donations to buy the building for $30,000 from the Archdiocese of Santa Fe. The school, built in 1931, has remained vacant at the intersection of N.M. 75 and N.M. 73 in Peñasco since classes ended there in 1987.
“We want to bring hope back to the community and highlight the amazing things from this place," López said of Peñasco, about 50 miles northeast of Santa Fe. "The school is emblematic of that.”
The building changed little over the years. The one-story adobe structure, which measures 180 by 30 feet, had accordion-folding wooden doors to divide the building into four rooms. Only one of the room dividers remains.
Fifteen architecture students taking a "preservation technologies and adaptive reuse" class at the University of New Mexico are set to help the group with preservation and renovation.
The preservation society delivered a presentation to students on the university's Albuquerque campus Tuesday night. Students were set to spend the weekend examining the building’s interior and exterior, taking measurements and performing a structural analysis.
López said the renovations likely will begin in 2023.
Saint Anthony High School was founded in 1932 by Fr. Peter Kuppers, pastor at Saint Anthony Church in Peñasco.
Kuppers petitioned the Dominican Sisters of Grand Rapids in Michigan to send a group of Catholic nuns to teach at the school. The nuns were paid by the state because the community did not have a public school at that time.
Lydia Zellers, a Protestant from nearby Dixon, took issue with Catholic nuns in public schools and sued the state in 1948. The lawsuit argued New Mexico had a Roman Catholic school system supported by public funds.
Zellers v. Huff, also known as the Dixon School Case, challenged the First Amendment principle of the separation of church and state. Thirty schools in 11 New Mexico counties joined with the plaintiff in the suit.
Raymond Huff, the chairman of the New Mexico Board of Education; Gov. Thomas Mabry; and 145 priests, nuns and brothers of Catholic religious orders were defendants in the case.
The state Supreme Court ruled in favor of the plaintiff in 1951, and Saint Anthony was recreated as a tuition-funded K-8 parochial school that included general religious education along with science, math and language arts.
Sr. Ada Dominguez was born in Peñasco and attended Saint Anthony as a young girl beginning in 1957.
“There were two grades in each room,” Dominguez said. “When the teacher was teaching the other grade, I would always listen.”
She and her nine siblings would all attend Saint Anthony.
“I remember the great, big icicles as they used to grow from the back porch. They were so thick they'd come all the way to the ground,” she recalled.
Dominguez worked as a teacher and an administrator in Catholic and public schools in New Mexico for 40 years. Now retired, she helps raise money for the preservation society.
After the school closed in the late 1980s, residents talked about turning it into a church hall for Saint Anthony Church.
The idea divided the community and was dropped. The building languished, until the idea of the preservation society began to take hold about three years ago.
The group plans to include a café and gift shop in the space, to offer local artists a place to sell their quilts, paintings, furniture and more — “to help them make a living,” said Leonara López, the group's volunteer director of development and Kaori's sister-in-law.
It’s also looking to state agencies that can offer official preservation status and help fund the restoration.
“Preservation is the main thing,” Leonara López said. “We want to save our stories.”
