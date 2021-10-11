A state watchdog group is raising concerns about the practice of offering $50 stipends to get people to attend and testify at statewide redistricting committee meetings.
Kathleen Sabo, executive director of New Mexico Ethics Watch, said Monday her agency received copies of emails sent to some New Mexicans from both the Center for Civic Policy and NAVA Education Project, two advocacy groups that work to strengthen citizens’ power and access to education and voting.
In both cases, representatives for those organizations offered $50 stipends to help citizens attend the meetings in person and testify in favor of what they call the “People’s Map” — which would reformat state congressional boundaries by creating a new district with a Hispanic voting population majority.
Sabo said her group has no evidence anyone took advantage of the offer or chose to testify simply for the money.
“That’s what makes it hard [to judge] in this instance, unless we have all the facts,” she said.
She said if the effort pays people to testify one way or another, “it is concerning.”
But Elizabeth Cuna of Semilla Strategies of Albuquerque, campaign manager for the Center for Civic Policy on the issue, said the money is not buying anyone’s voice.
Rather, she said, such financial support efforts ensure impoverished residents and people of color — who may not have equal access or opportunity — can make their voices heard at events that may affect their lives.
“The stipend amount is moral,” she said, adding the funds are meant to be used for gas and other transportation costs and child care services.
“It is a practice that should be encouraged, should be embraced,” she said, adding it can encourage people of different classes, cultures and colors to take part in the democratic system.
The stipends are aimed at those people who say, “I really want to participate, I really want to learn, but I have five kids and I don’t know who will take care of them,” she said.
As of Monday her agency had “zero” stipend reimbursement requests, she said.
Melanie Majors, executive director of the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government, said she had never heard of such stipend practices. Since the redistricting meetings have been conducted virtually as well as in person on some occasions, “You could attend these meetings virtually, so why would anybody need a stipend to attend it?” she said.
Sabo said she wasn’t sure if such stipends violated any secretary of state guidelines, including those requiring paid lobbyists to identify themselves, but added the practice “might cross the line.”
The Secretary of State’s office was closed Monday, Indigenous Peoples Day. Efforts to reach a representative for comment were unsuccessful.
Cuna said such practices are common. And Sharon Finarelli, executive director of the New Mexico Alliance of Health Councils, wrote in an email the alliance, which represents more than 40 county and tribal health councils, “does pay stipends to health council members to attend the Legislature to speak for health council funding. It is a matter of equal access to the legislative process.”
Edward Chávez, a former New Mexico Supreme Court justice who chairs the Citizens Redistricting Committee, said he has no problem with the stipend effort.
“I don’t think these people are showing up and testifying just because they were paid,” he said.
He said, based on his experience, many people have driven many miles to come to meetings to ensure their viewpoint is expressed. Some complain about a lack of representation in redistricting matters.
“I truly believe they are not represented, and that’s a legitimate concern for redistricting issues,” he said.
The stipend question was not the only controversy to pop up in the final days leading to the redistricting committee’s Friday deadline to choose new maps for state legislative seats, congressional districts and the state Public Education Commission.
During Thursday’s redistricting committee hearing, several people voiced concern that the “People’s Map,” if approved, would benefit Democrats. Among other measures, the proposal would divide conservative southeastern New Mexico into three separate congressional districts.
Redistricting can determine electoral power throughout the state. The Legislature plans to convene a special session in December to adopt the final maps. Efforts to redistrict along partisan lines to favor one party over the other are known as gerrymandering.
Chávez said he has seen no sign of gerrymandering in any of the maps submitted to date. He noted that before the committee turns over its map proposals to the Legislature, they will be sent to David Cottrell, an assistant professor in the political science department at the University of Georgia, for an analysis.
Chávez said if Cottrell finds any sign of gerrymandering in any of the maps, they will be deemed unacceptable and withdrawn from legislative consideration.
In addition, Chávez said, the committee is required to provide written evaluations on all the maps it submits to the Legislature. He hopes the committee can make its final choices Friday. It has until Oct. 30 to submit the maps to the Legislature.
“Our goal is to settle it Friday, but if we can’t do that, we can recess the meeting and let the public know when we will reconvene,” he said. “My hope would be Monday or Tuesday of the following week at the latest.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.