At least one Santa Fe city councilor is raising questions about the authority of recently appointed City Manager Jarel LaPan Hill after she pulled the trigger on a plan to increase hiring bonuses for experienced police officers and starting wages for cadets without a vote of the City Council.
"The city manager does not have approval to approve financial matters over $60,000 which, indeed, this item is well over that amount," City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler wrote in emails obtained Wednesday by The New Mexican.
"It is of no consequence that this is [a] recurring or nonrecurring fiscal impact. It is STILL a fiscal impact, a matter of POLICY — which is in the purview of the City Council," Vigil Coppler added. "This disregard of the City Council policy role is not acceptable and, in my opinion, is happening more and more."
The taxpayer-funded increases were never discussed in public.
The decision to increase the base hourly wage of cadets to $21 an hour from $19.11, as well as financial incentives for so-called lateral hires, was announced in a news release Monday and came after only closed-door discussions among elected and city officials in executive session.
"In our effort to keep all council members apprised of our recruitment and retention efforts in the police department, ideas were brought to council to get ideas and feedback on proposed changes," LaPan Hill wrote in an email Tuesday after Vigil Coppler said she believed it was a "compensation plan matter" that should have gone to the council for a vote in open session.
"After two discussions with council," LaPan Hill wrote, "it was [determined] that this was the best course of action given the need to [move] quickly due to changing market forces."
In a statement late Wednesday, the city said the "intended" pay increases for cadets would be made within the police department's appropriated budget.
"That said, the increases have not been implemented yet," according to the statement. "The governing body did receive briefings [in closed executive session] on strategy for police union negotiations, which included information regarding the associated salaries and budget impacts. As proposed changes are made, policies and budgetary practices will be followed."
In her emailed response to Vigil Coppler's questions, LaPan Hill, who served as the mayor's chief of staff before she was appointed city manager about a month ago, called the increases "budget neutral," saying they are being paid for with salary and vacancy savings.
Vigil Coppler described LaPan Hill's explanation as "spin" and said she didn't buy it.
"I believe this action is required to come before the governing body," the outspoken District 4 city councilor wrote. “ ‘Discussions with council’ doesn't equate to a vote by the City Council.”
The last city manager who handled pay increases administratively landed in hot water.
"In the past, the governing body voted on past police incentives and many other compensation issues. This is a compensation issue," Vigil Coppler wrote in one of the emails.
"I'll remind you of what the governing body did not vote on and that was the $400,000 for temporary pay raises approved by former City Manager Brian Snyder — and we all know how that turned out," she wrote.
Snyder ultimately lost his job.
In early 2018, on the eve of Webber's inauguration, Snyder signed off on temporary raises of 10 percent and 15 percent to 37 staff members working on modernizing the city’s operations through a major technology upgrade — a key recommendation in a wide-ranging review of the municipal bureaucracy. City executives quietly devised the plan to issue the raises without the City Council’s vote just days before voters elected Webber.
Webber had initially defended the temporary raises as an important part of a project to modernize the city’s software system but later conceded that a policy enacted in 1992 required council approval, which Vigil Coppler, a former human resources director for the city, uncovered.
City Councilor Roman "Tiger" Abeyta, chairman of the Finance Committee, said LaPan Hill's decision is raising questions internally.
"Should this have actually come back to the council for a vote in open session? Or, because we are utilizing existing positions and staying budget neutral, is that within the purview of the city manager?" Abeyta said. "I had a discussion with the mayor this morning about that, and he told me that they're researching that right now in legal and HR."
Abeyta said he's certain no council member would vote against the increases in cadet wages and hiring bonuses, which are part of a larger strategy by the city to fill the ranks of the police department, which has lost officers to other agencies that pay higher salaries. But the issue raised by Vigil Coppler is likely to spark a bigger conversation, he said.
"I think for some councilors, it might be a bigger conversation of, ‘What's the authority of the council versus the authority of the mayor?’ ” he said of Webber, who is the city's first full-time chief executive.
While policy questions remain, the city said the pay increases and incentives already are having their desired effect to recruit and retain more police officers.
"We're already receiving numerous indications of interest from potential transfers and cadets," the city said.
