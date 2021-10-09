Patricia "Pat" McMahon Hawkins, 72, died suddenly Oct. 6. She served in a diplomacy role for more than 30 years, culminating with three years as ambassador to the Republic of Togo.
Hawkins, who attended Barnard College in New York City, joined the U.S. Foreign Service in 1980. Her work took her to far-flung locations including Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of the Congo), Burkina Faso, Colombia, Ivory Coast, the Dominican Republic and France. She later was active in the Santa Fe and New Mexico chapters of the League of Women Voters.
In keeping with her wishes, no funeral service will be held. A gathering of friends will be arranged at a later date.
