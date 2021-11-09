AUTOGRAPH ROCK, Okla.
The sun filtered through the gray clouds to illuminate the names of the dead below.
Edwin Harrison. Jesus M. Pacheco. F.B. Delgado. And many more.
They’re all long gone, dead for easily a century or more. But their signatures — etched into a stony monument called Autograph Rock about 30 miles east of New Mexico’s border with Oklahoma — tell a story.
Through the 19th century, they signed their names on the Santa Fe Trail, perhaps the nation’s first interstate highway — and a thoroughfare that forever changed the city for which it was named.
Founded in mid-November 1821 by failed businessman William Becknell, the trade-driven trail started in Missouri and ended in Santa Fe, under Mexico’s control when that nation broke free of Spanish rule earlier that year. It was a profit-driven venture, ostensibly aimed at selling goods from the East to those in the Southwest — where the traders would purchase and pack up goods to sell back in the United States, less than a half-century removed from declaring its independence from England.
“It [the trail] was a factor in our wanting to acquire the Southwest,” said Santa Fe Trail historian Doug Hocking. At a time when the fledgling U.S., a nation of just 10 million, had no national bank and needed cash, many in the East saw the Spanish- and later Mexican-controlled Southwest as a land of plenty.
“That’s where money came from,” Hocking said of Santa Fe and the Southwest. “And that was a reason to acquire it.”
Just as important, historians and Santa Fe Trail experts say, the rutted and dangerous pathway provided one of the first collisions between three distinct cultures — the westward-driven Americans; the Native tribes they encountered along the way; and the Hispanos who’d been in the high desert for more than a century and looked with equal parts curiosity and wariness at the visitors from the east.
Joy Poole, co-founder of the Santa Fe Trail Association, which plans a series of events Saturday and Sunday commemorating the 200th anniversary of the trail’s beginnings, said the trail was “the path to our conquest of Mexico.”
Though the Santa Fe Trail started as a commercial enterprise, Poole said eventually the U.S. military used it to build forts, push westward and fight — and win — the Mexican-American War of the late 1840s, which resulted in the signing of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo and the acquisition of the New Mexico territory.
The trail also changed the way people in the Southwest lived, with difficult-to-obtain goods such as metal and iron utensils, cotton and silk fabric and new types of food, including canned goods, becoming part of daily life.
In return, those traders could return home with silver coins and mules. The famed “Missouri Mule,” Poole and other historians say, was actually a New Mexican mule.
As it was early in the 19th century, travelers on the trail’s wagon trains could expect to walk most of the way from Franklin, Mo. — where the trail initially began — as their wagons would be loaded to the brim with goods for sale. The wagons, pulled by oxen or mules, generally averaged 12 to 15 miles a day.
And this for nearly 800 or 900 miles, depending on which of two trail options they took.
“The prairie schooner was not a prairie RV,” Hocking said.
For weary, dirty and anxious travelers on the trail, the Dakota sandstone rock formation in Oklahoma, more than 600 miles from Franklin, was a natural signpost where nearby springs provided something they desperately needed to keep going.
“They followed the water,” said Carol Sharp, who, with her husband Dick Sharp, runs a ranch that now contains Autograph Rock, located about seven miles north of Boise City, Okla.
Those hardy travelers wanted to do something to let people know they had once lived and traveled the trail, said Jody Risley, executive director of the Cimarron Heritage Center in Boise City, which includes a Santa Fe Trail exhibit.
“They wanted to say, ‘I was here,’ ” Risley said.
But not everybody could utter those words. Some traders died along the way, and Carol Sharp said historians believe some of the inscriptions may not have been autographs, but names written by others to commemorate comrades who died along the trail.
“They say a lot of it relates to graves,” she said. “People died and the graves were left unmarked.”
As such, Autograph Rock also may serve as a collective tombstone of sorts, she said.
Autograph Rock was not the only monument along the trail that would have served as a registry for the Santa Fe Trail. A much smaller autographed rock is located in the Kiowa grasslands area of northeastern New Mexico, and there were likely others like that along the way, trail historians say.
But Oklahoma’s Autograph Rock — no one seems to know when it earned that moniker — was located near a major creek that was one of the few watering holes across what has become known as the shorter, drier Santa Fe Trail route.
That’s because the original trail diverged in Cimarron, Kan. Trail masters could determine, after talking to those taking part in the trade train west, if they wished to cross into Colorado and then down into New Mexico through Raton Pass — not a good route for wagons, but one more flush with water — or cross down into Oklahoma before moving into the high desert plains of New Mexico.
The lower trail saved 10 days of arduous travel. But it also exposed the travelers to potential trouble from Native American nations unhappy with the intrusion on their lands and offered fewer watering holes along the way.
Once a caravan — with wagons that typically traveled across the plains four abreast and not in a single row as is often depicted in movies — pulled into the fields between Autograph Rock and the creek, travelers and animals could rest and take time to repair wagons and tend to the sick, Sharp said.
And sometimes, the trail folk were really sick. Cholera was the scourge of the day, and when it struck, it killed. New Mexico drover José Librado Gurulé, who helped move and herd livestock with a caravan laden with goods from Santa Fe to Kansas and back again in 1867 (for which he was paid a total sum of $8), recalled a “plague” — cholera — hitting the travelers on the return trip to Santa Fe.
According to Gurulé’s account, published in the compilation On The Santa Fe Trail, edited by New Mexico historian Marc Simmons, the caravan stopped near Cold Spring Creek near Autograph Rock. There, the healthy men attempted to doctor the sick with an elixir of chile-infused whiskey.
“But somehow it did not cure the cholera, and the New Mexico chili failed them,” says Simmons’ book. “After a halt of 12 days they moved on with hardly men enough on foot to keep the caravan moving. … Many died of the plague.”
Carol Sharp said a clearing between the spring and the rock formation would have been an appropriate place to quarantine a wagon full of plague. But the whiskey-and-chile remedy doesn’t sound very promising to her.
“They say there’s a lot of graves around here,” Sharp said while wandering about the rock, which is about 25 feet tall and hundreds of feet long.
She said the Santa Fe Trail traders probably used stones or metal or iron tools to etch their names in the rock. Some, like Harrison’s, look as if they had been carefully created by a giant typewriter. Sharp said his script suggests a businessman accustomed to smoking a cigar in a parlor in some fancy East Coast house.
One name — inscribed as T. Potts — might have been famed beaver trapper Daniel T. Potts, one of the few mountain men to leave a cache of letters for historians to study. While Potts is known for his exploration and trapping in parts of Utah, Wyoming and Montana, it’s possible he took part in at least one Santa Fe Trail caravan.
Another inscription indicates members of Company K of the 1st California Infantry Regiment, made up of volunteers from California, passed through the area.
Yet other inscriptions date to the post-Santa Fe Trail era — from the 1880s to the 1980s, from both travelers and graffiti fans. Sharp said the route continued in use for those traveling both east and west for years after the Santa Fe Trail formally stopped in 1880, the year the railroad first came to Santa Fe. After the railroad’s arrival, the entire Santa Fe Trail route could be traversed by train, putting an end to the need to ship market goods by wagon.
Sharp and her husband, longtime ranchers who migrated south from Colorado to New Mexico in the early 1980s, wanted to buy the ranch enveloping Autograph Rock because it has “personality.” They made a compact with the National Park Service to allow visitors to access the site during the spring, summer and early autumn months.
She said visitors who visit often touch the inscriptions with their fingers.
“They want to feel history,” she said.
