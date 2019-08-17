Four years ago, Santa Fe County commissioners established a task force to evaluate the juvenile detention center and “assess possible alternatives” to an underutilized facility that is more than three decades old and costs a lot of money to maintain.
The task force, which included representatives from the state Children, Youth and Families Department and the District Attorney’s Office, recommended razing the 67,000-square-foot building and constructing a new, smaller, state-of-the-art facility on the same 7.8-acre property on Airport Road. The group estimated the cost of the project at about $10 million.
“After thorough thought and consideration, it has been proven that the present structure is no longer viable,” the task force wrote in its 10-page report, which was submitted about a year after the group was formed.
Since then, neither the building nor the task force’s recommendation has gone anywhere.
“It was decided that such a major capital investment was not warranted at this time, for a variety of reasons,” county spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said in an email. “Most importantly, the number of incarcerated juveniles is shrinking in Santa Fe County, statewide, and nationally.”
The facility, originally constructed for adult inmates, can house 63 residents. But there are days when there’s only one inmate in the lockup. The average number of juvenile detainees is currently about 10 — a nearly 60 percent drop since 2010.
At the time the task force evaluated the facility, called the Santa Fe County Youth Development Program, it identified “major maintenance issues needing to be addressed,” including a failing roof, plumbing that backs up regularly and a building security system that is antiquated, with only one-third of the security cameras working.
Hart said the county has invested in the most critical needs since then.
A state-of-the-art camera system with 96 cameras and a new server was installed in fiscal year 2019 at a cost of about $260,000, she said. The roof has been patched, and “there [are] no ongoing leaks at this time,” said Hart, who added plumbing is regularly maintained and is not experiencing any significant issues.
“Until a decision is made to continue operating a juvenile detention facility in Santa Fe County for the long-term, the county will continue to limit major capital improvements in the existing facility to those that are critical to the health and safety of staff and the juvenile residents, such as the state-of-the-art camera system,” she wrote.
Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.