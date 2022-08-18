While 3-year-old Alexandria Wytsalucy, left, plays hide-and-seek, Anthony and Regan Wytsalucy set up their booth Thursday in the Tewa Ballroom at Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder as artists prepare for the Pathways Indigenous Art Festival. The three-day market kicks off Friday, featuring over 300 booths of Indigenous art, live acts, a fashion show and kids corner.
Santa Clara pottery artist Joe Baca and his wife, Nora Baca, carefully wrap their wares for this year's Free Indian Market in diapers Thursday to keep them protected during the trip from their home in Chimayó.
Jessica Horne of Rustin, La., sets up her booth Thursday in the Tewa Ballroom at Buffalo Thunder as artists prepare for the first day of the Pathways Indigenous Art Festival, which starts Friday. Pathways prides itself on creating an environment that helps Native people to determine their own futures and elevate their cultures and traditions long into the future, said Karl Duncan, the executive director of the Poeh Cultural Center, which organizes the Pathways festival.
While 3-year-old Alexandria Wytsalucy, left, plays hide-and-seek, Anthony and Regan Wytsalucy set up their booth Thursday in the Tewa Ballroom at Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder as artists prepare for the Pathways Indigenous Art Festival. The three-day market kicks off Friday, featuring over 300 booths of Indigenous art, live acts, a fashion show and kids corner.
Santa Clara pottery artist Joe Baca and his wife, Nora Baca, carefully wrap their wares for this year's Free Indian Market in diapers Thursday to keep them protected during the trip from their home in Chimayó.
Jessica Horne of Rustin, La., sets up her booth Thursday in the Tewa Ballroom at Buffalo Thunder as artists prepare for the first day of the Pathways Indigenous Art Festival, which starts Friday. Pathways prides itself on creating an environment that helps Native people to determine their own futures and elevate their cultures and traditions long into the future, said Karl Duncan, the executive director of the Poeh Cultural Center, which organizes the Pathways festival.
As the Santa Fe Indian Market approaches its 100-year milestone, there is much talk about history. But for the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts and other organizers of this weekend’s markets, it’s also time to look to the future.
The Indian Market, Free Indian Market at Federal Park and Pathways Indigenous Arts Festival at Buffalo Thunder Casino will take place through the weekend, showcasing Native artists from New Mexico and across the world in a celebration of traditional and modern Native art.
The anniversary of Indian Market will be celebrated at the Plaza as SWAIA puts on its celebration Saturday and Sunday — reprising an event that has long been a Santa Fe staple and, in many ways, has a hold on its soul.
The market has seen much history — and created much history — since its inception and remains a draw for artists young and old. SWAIA attracts Native-made jewelry, pottery, paintings, sculpture, textiles, beadwork and basketry, among other items, and the event has continued to grow through world wars, depressions, recessions and even a pandemic.
An awards ceremony will be held Friday.
In balancing the past and present, the market has also welcomed art with a modern flair and now celebrates fashion plus Native representation in film and television.
As art continues to draw buyers and artists, and three sites with differing themes seems to gain in popularity, organizers say each event has a different flavor.
For many, the future of the markets involves looking to the past – to elders, traditions and history.
“We see the future as showcasing core traditional values within artwork,” Karl Duncan, executive director of the Poeh Cultural Center, which organizes the Pathways festival. “That’s what we’re trying to empower here. The artists have an opportunity to benefit their communities and educate their communities through their talents versus selling something that’s just nice to look at.”
Pathways, which opens Friday, prides itself on creating an environment that helps Native people to determine their own futures and elevate their cultures and traditions long into the future, Duncan said.
Organizers hope the market will be an avenue to continue to protect traditions, educate others and keep a robust showcase of artists coming back.
“We want to show respect to authentic Native arts here on Native land,” Duncan said. “It all cycles back into the Native community and everything we do benefits the community.”
Gregory Schaaf, the founder of the Free Indian Market at Federal Plaza, takes a similar philosophy in organizing his festival as marked by his oft-repeated phrase and market slogan — “Honor the elders, respect the artists.”
When he started the Free Indian Market, elders told him they wanted to return to the “good old days” of the Indian Market that felt like a family reunion in which artists would hug each other and their repeat collectors. There are 68 elders who make up his board of directors, including descendants of storied Indian Market artists like Maria Martinez and Margaret Tafoya.
Schaaf said artists like Martinez and Tafoya didn’t become revered because of money or competition. It was because of their passion for their art.
“They poured their hearts out to the people,” he said. “They formed a family through these relationships. That’s the key. That’s the magic that made Indian Market so successful.”
It’s also why the elders decided not to have ribbons at the Free Indian Market. They wanted to be in the spirit of collaboration instead of competition. When the board told him about their decision, they said they posed a question to each other: “Which tribe suggested having ribbons for the art?” None raised their hand.
The Free Indian Market features artists from every tribe in New Mexico and allows artists to participate even without a tribal membership card.
“They’re the pros with the expertise,” Schaaf said. “They know who is Indigenous. There was a time when Geronimo and his followers weren’t recognized by the federal government. Are we supposed to believe that they weren’t Indigenous because they didn’t have a card from the federal government?”
A way that all people can ensure artistry thrives into the future is to respect the teachings of Native elders, Schaaf said.
“Every booth is for that family,” he said. “That family is tenured into that space. It means that their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren can come back to the space for 100 years or even more.”