As the Santa Fe Indian Market approaches its 100-year milestone, there is much talk about history. But for the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts and other organizers of this weekend’s markets, it’s also time to look to the future.

The Indian Market, Free Indian Market at Federal Park and Pathways Indigenous Arts Festival at Buffalo Thunder Casino will take place through the weekend, showcasing Native artists from New Mexico and across the world in a celebration of traditional and modern Native art.

The anniversary of Indian Market will be celebrated at the Plaza as SWAIA puts on its celebration Saturday and Sunday — reprising an event that has long been a Santa Fe staple and, in many ways, has a hold on its soul.

