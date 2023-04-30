The caller, one of my regulars, had been puzzled by televised coverage of the recent NFL Draft. He wanted to know why an athletic marvel named Ahmad Gardner is called “Sauce.”

Nicknames of sports stars are often terrible concoctions. “Sauce” Gardner is a bland leftover from the football star’s childhood, but at least it’s only one word.

Sportswriters used to believe everyone should be called something ornate, and they tortured the English language with their creations. The Sultan of Swat, the Splendid Splinter, the Squire of Kennett Square and Wilt the Stilt were built on awful alliteration or bad rhymes.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

Recommended for you