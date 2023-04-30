The caller, one of my regulars, had been puzzled by televised coverage of the recent NFL Draft. He wanted to know why an athletic marvel named Ahmad Gardner is called “Sauce.”
Nicknames of sports stars are often terrible concoctions. “Sauce” Gardner is a bland leftover from the football star’s childhood, but at least it’s only one word.
Sportswriters used to believe everyone should be called something ornate, and they tortured the English language with their creations. The Sultan of Swat, the Splendid Splinter, the Squire of Kennett Square and Wilt the Stilt were built on awful alliteration or bad rhymes.
Nicknames aren’t only for the toy departments of media companies. Former President Donald Trump is back on the stump, and he shares a trait with the press corps he loathes.
Trump tags foes with nicknames such as Crooked Hillary, Lyin’ Ted and Ron DeSanctimonious. All this from Dishonest Don, who in a recorded phone call browbeat Georgia’s top election official in hopes of illegally switching thousands of votes in Trump’s favor.
As rank as Trump’s political nicknames are, newspeople in the rugged, individualistic West have done just as badly.
Colorado once had a governor who later became a U.S. senator. His first name was Edwin, but the press called him Big Ed Johnson.
New Mexico also had a governor who later became a U.S. senator. His first name was Edwin, but the press called him Big Ed Mechem.
Did every Ed in a statehouse executive office possess a commanding physical presence or an oversized personality? The trite nickname the Edwins carried persisted after both vanished from the headlines.
Nearly 40 years after Mechem’s last defeat in an election, New Mexico’s governor was labeled Big Bill Richardson. Bloggers and enemies still refer to him that way.
Not everyone could be a giant. New Mexico needed underdogs, too. The state was home to a career politician nicknamed “Little Joe” Montoya.
Joseph Montoya served two terms in the U.S. Senate before losing to moon-walking astronaut Harrison “Jack” Schmitt. Pals at NASA supposedly were behind Schmitt’s nickname, though “Jack” didn’t seem to fit a geologist with a Ph.D. from Harvard.
Two-term New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson received more nicknames than any executive in state history. Originally a Republican, Johnson became known nationally because of his obsession with physical fitness and his vetoes of hundreds of bills.
Democrats who dominated the New Mexico Legislature nicknamed him “the Veto Vato.” That term even slipped into newspapers a few times. More often, though, critics and admirers of Johnson referred to him as Governor No.
Time magazine cared less about the bills Johnson spiked than his endurance outside the statehouse. Editors gave him the unoriginal nickname “Ironman,” as Johnson had competed in triathlons and climbed mountains, including Everest and what now is Denali.
Years later, Gary Johnson twice ran for president as the Libertarian Party nominee. He didn’t find much to like about Trump. In one television interview, Johnson described Trump as a wimp. The word Johnson actually used is rougher and doesn’t qualify for publication in a family newspaper.
Had Johnson still been with a major political party, he might have caused enough of a stir to saddle Trump with an unwanted moniker. A Libertarian candidate generating steady heat in news cycles would have been a first.
Odd as it seems, politicians have sometimes embraced a nickname intended to be unfriendly.
The first governor I covered was Dick Lamm of Colorado, a three-term Democrat. For a time, he was best known for keeping the 1976 Winter Olympics out of his state.
That changed when Lamm was misquoted in TheDenver Post regarding elderly, terminally ill people. The newspaper accused the governor of saying they had “a duty to die.” This became a springboard for the worst editor I ever knew to describe Lamm as “Governor Gloom.”
Lamm watched as the ugly controversy made him a national figure. He became the subject of scores of network television stories. The one he liked best was a segment on 60 Minutes.
Lamm ran for president in 1996 as a Reform Party candidate. He hoped all the positive stories, plus his large measure of notoriety, might give Governor Gloom a shot at the White House.
He didn’t stand a chance against the incumbent president. That fellow was saddled with an even more unfavorable nickname: Slick Willie Clinton.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.