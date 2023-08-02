080622 jw hoopdancers2.jpg

Hoop dance instructor ShanDien LaRance performs in an exhibition for the crowd as competitors ages 3 to 24 gather in August 2022 for the Lightning Boy Foundation's hoop dance competition at the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture. This year's event begins Saturday.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

Friday

Looking Again

Coe Center for the Arts, 1590-B Pacheco Street, 505-983-6372

