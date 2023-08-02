Hoop dance instructor ShanDien LaRance performs in an exhibition for the crowd as competitors ages 3 to 24 gather in August 2022 for the Lightning Boy Foundation's hoop dance competition at the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture. This year's event begins Saturday.
Artists, writers, curators, book signings and food trucks; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; no charge.
Santa Fe Beer and Food Festival
El Rancho de las Golondrinas, 334 Los Pinos Road, 505-471-2261
Brews and cider sampling, food trucks, kids’ games, artisans and entertainers; noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; $6 and $8 in advance, ages 12 and under and Blue Star Families no charge; golondrinas.org.
Convergence
New Mexico History Museum, 113 Lincoln Avenue, 505-476-5200
Artist Virgil Ortiz discusses his relationship with Indian Market, as part of the Indian Market Lecture Series; 2 p.m.; free with museum admission.
Why Wait?
Santa Fe Public Library Southside Branch, 6599 Jaguar Drive, 505-955-2820
Motivational tips on how to stop procrastinating; 2-4 p.m.; no charge. Led by Laura McAllister.
Free tours and refreshments in celebration of the 20-year partnership between Santa Fe Extension Master Gardeners and the center; 2-4 p.m.; no charge. Parking is limited, carpooling encouraged
Summer Scene
Reunity Resources, 1829 San Ysidro Crossing
L.A.-based folk-rock band Rose’s Pawn Shop; 7 p.m., outdoors; no charge.
Zero
Center for Contemporary Arts, 1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338
Immersive theater company The Exodus Ensemble presents the sci-fi thriller; 8 p.m. Saturday, 7:45 p.m. Wednesday; encores Aug. 16, 20, 24 and 25; free tickets at exodusensemble.com/calendar; donations accepted.
Sunday
Second Annual Nakotah LaRance Youth Hoop Dance Championship
Museum Of Indian Arts and Culture, 710 Camino Lejo, Museum Hill, 505-476-1269