051221PartingStones_14.JPG

Stones from animal remains at Parting Stone in 2021.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

Parting Stone, the Santa Fe company that solidifies cremated remains into rounded stones, is growing beyond North America.

In just three years, founder and CEO Justin Crowe’s business has attracted some 600 funeral homes in the United States and Canada, producing some 4,500 sets of stones for grieving families.

Now, the largest provider of funeral services in Australia is bringing Parting Stone down under.

