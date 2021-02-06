One of Santa Fe’s most closely guarded secrets rests in the head of Michael Dunn, a man who describes his face as “something that just says barbecue.”
Every weekend for the past few years, he has risen at the crack of dawn on Saturday to marinate a couple hundred pounds of spare ribs in his secret family sauce. The next day, he parks his smoker in a spot at 1508 Cerrillos Road, across the street from Santa Fe Indian School.
There, under a temporary tent and a with foldout chair or two, Dunn happily doles out freshly cooked meat by the rack at his BBQ Dunn Right.
“It was slow, them early years,” Dunn said recently. “One year passed, then two. Then a friend of mine said, ‘Mike, hang in there. One day this will get going.’ I think that day has come.”
Enter COVID-19. The coronavirus pandemic has slingshot his roadside smoker — a cooker he says provides the perfect grab-and-go food during a time when that’s what appeals to people the most — into one of the hottest spots in town.
And this weekend, on Super Bowl Sunday, the gettin’ promises to be better than it ever has been. Dunn anticipates up to 50 racks will head home to people celebrating the country’s largest unofficial holiday, one that is different than anyone has ever experienced.
The coronavirus has forced countless millions to watch Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Chiefs stare down Tom Brady and the upstart Buccaneers in scaled-down, socially distant parties that more closely resemble quiet family meals than blowout celebrations.
It has gotten downright impossible to find the typical crowds associated with the Super Bowl. Popular hot spots like Boxcar in the Railyard and Buffalo Wild Wings across town are basically no-fly zones for football. Patio seating is available in places like that but, to prevent overcrowding, the game won’t be on TV.
As if anyone needed reminding, the state Department of Health on Thursday issued a public health order prohibiting mass gatherings of more than five people who don’t reside together. It even circulated a catchy graphic on its Instagram page, encouraging people not to turn Super Bowl Sunday into a superspreader event.
“This is not forever,” said Dr. Tracie Collins, secretary-designate of the New Mexico Department of Health. “We will come together again safely — and soon. If people are worried about hurting anyone’s feelings by telling friends and family they won’t be attending a Super Bowl party, they shouldn’t be. Not attending is the best way to show you DO care. Next year, we will all be able to cheer on our favorite teams.”
Collins found a believer in Santa Fe native Joey Fernandez. Best known as the head football coach at St. Michael’s High School, he said he’s willing to scale back his guest list to his girlfriend and kids in the name of public safety.
His parties, though, developed a following over the years. A die-hard Broncos fan who saw 30 or more people file through his front door for what he had to offer, he was always the guy known for doing it big on game day.
“If you were looking for a Super Bowl party in Santa Fe, there was no better place than Joey Fernandez’s living room,” said Andrew Martinez, a former Horsemen assistant and now the head football coach at rival Santa Fe High. “He’d cook more food than a restaurant.”
Fernandez said he’d typically spend a few hundred dollars on groceries in the days before the game, then start preparing his spread the night before. Over here, chips and dip. Over there, sandwiches and barbecue. In the other room, drinks and other snacks.
On game day, he’d wake up early and whip up everything from Frito pie and brisket to his personal favorite: hot wings.
“You eat one of those wings and you’re hurting,” Fernandez says. “I can’t tell you how I do it because, yeah, I don’t want people stealing my recipe. But the surprise is in the spices.”
After a pause, Fernandez lamented the forced hiatus in a time where social distancing has become the new normal.
“I mean, keeping people safe and all that, I understand it,” he said. “I can take a year off if that’s what it means — but those hot wings, yeah. People are going to miss those.”
If anything else, it’ll mean less time in the kitchen for those used to playing host.
“There have been a few times where I’m in there dealing with queso or cooking something else when the first quarter rolls around,” Fernandez said. “I’ll actually be able to watch the whole game, for once.”
Less cooking also means less money spent at the grocery store, which is exactly what Dunn is hoping for. When the coronavirus began to spike out of control in the summer, he was laid off from one of his day jobs at Santa Fe Community College.
He has tried to make up for it with his smoker. He said preparing food is a passion his parents instilled while growing up in the Deep South. They took their love of cooking to California when Dunn was a kid, a love that is basically part of his DNA.
“No matter where we moved, barbecue was always with me,” he said. “And here we are on the biggest Sunday of them all, and I’ll be ready for anyone who wants me to do the cooking for them.”
As restaurants stopped offering dine-in options, Dunn’s roadside spot exploded in popularity.
“Business has never been better since COVID came to town, and I don’t want to mean that in a bad way,” Dunn said. “Barbecue, ribs — it’s what I do better than anything.”
The dream, Dunn said, is to someday own his own place and serve side dishes that would perfectly complement what he has.
For now, he’s happy with the strange twist of fate the pandemic has washed upon his shores.
“It’s like the universe let my food take its rightful place, right here on Super Bowl Sunday,” he said.
