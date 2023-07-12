Part of El Camino Real Trail will close for a few days to allow for maintenance and sealing.

The affected portion is between West Caja del Oro Grant Road and the N.M. 599 bridge. It will close starting Friday and is expected to reopen Tuesday.

Santa Fe County has contracted with GM Emulsion to do the work. Trail users can still use the trail from Constellation Drive to Agua Fría Street, or from Siler Road to downtown Santa Fe.

