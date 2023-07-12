editor's pick Part of El Camino Real Trail to close for maintenance The New Mexican Jul 12, 2023 Jul 12, 2023 Updated 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Part of El Camino Real Trail will close for a few days to allow for maintenance and sealing.The affected portion is between West Caja del Oro Grant Road and the N.M. 599 bridge. It will close starting Friday and is expected to reopen Tuesday.Santa Fe County has contracted with GM Emulsion to do the work. Trail users can still use the trail from Constellation Drive to Agua Fría Street, or from Siler Road to downtown Santa Fe. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesPoor water lines in Southern New Mexico mountain town often leave it high and dryFolk Art Market's debut in Railyard Park: praise and worriesAttorney: Rio Arriba County jury awards $485M in lawsuit alleging child sex abuseProposed slogan on caboose concerns some of its fansGovernor launches weeklong trip out of stateInternational Folk Art Market going bigger as it kicks off in RailyardSoaking in the beauty of the East Fork of the Jemez RiverHigh water wreaks havoc at Abiquiú, Cochiti recreation areasSanta Fe ranks No. 2 on 'Travel + Leisure' list of top U.S. citiesViolent threats made in a mental health crisis sideline Santa Fe's Alternative Response Unit Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Rescue Report Injured, ailing older dog finds care, home Tales of Tails In defense of idleness Ringside Seat Survivor of pedophile priest loses round in court High desert table Marinade works magic for this 'carne asada'